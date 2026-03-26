QUÉBEC CITY, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - TramCité announces the selection of consortia Tram Alliance and Quebec Connexion Capitale as the preferred bidders for two major contracts for the Québec City tramway project. They will be responsible for the design and construction of the civil works and systems for the TramCité network.

The selection of the consortia followed a rigorous, competitive and transparent request for proposals process led by CDPQ Infra, in accordance with industry best practices and under the supervision of an independent monitor.

Preferred consortia

Civil contract

TRAM ALLIANCE, comprised of :

Construction Kiewit Cie

EBC Inc.

Engineering subcontractor : Kiewit Conception, supported by WSP, Artelia, Cima+, and Régis et Richez_Associés

Systems contract

QUEBEC CONNEXION CAPITALE, comprised of :

AtkinsRéalis Major Projects Inc

Siemens Mobilité Ltée

Engineering subcontractor : joint venture AtkinsRéalis/Siemens

The proposals were evaluated based on several criteria, including technical quality, proposed approach, team expertise, execution capacity, knowledge of the local market, compliance with the project schedule, and adherence to the project's financial framework.

"Strong market interest and the quality of the proposals received confirm the credibility and attractiveness of a project that will durably transform mobility in Québec City and generate significant economic benefits for the region."

– Daniel Farina, President and Chief Executive Officer, CDPQ Infra

"The selection of the consortia for the civil and systems contracts represents a key milestone for TramCité. It allows us to rely on highly qualified teams, selected through a rigorous process and in compliance with the established budget framework, to advance a major infrastructure project."

– Jean-Philippe Pelletier, Vice-President, TramCité

The bidding teams delivered high-quality work and demonstrated a high level of collaboration throughout the process. CDPQ Infra thanks them for their contribution.

Next steps

The two selected consortia will align their respective proposals with the rolling stock supplier during the co‑development and detailed design phase. This formal process, carried out within the rigorous contractual framework agreed upon by the project partners, will span a period of 14 months.

This phase will make it possible, among other things, to refine technical solutions, consolidate planning, and prepare for upcoming works in alignment with TramCité's overall schedule.

About TramCité

TramCité is a major infrastructure project aimed at delivering a 19-kilometre urban tramway network in Québec City. The project is being carried out jointly by the Government of Québec, the City of Québec and CDPQ Infra, with financial support from the Government of Canada. It will help improve mobility, transform travel habits and support the region's economic development.

SOURCE TramCité

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