QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - TramCité has reached a new milestone with the selection of Kiewit, supported by CIMA+, to carry out underground utility relocation work on René-Lévesque Boulevard and 1st Avenue in Québec City. This work represents a key preparatory phase for the implementation of the future tramway.

Kiewit was selected following a rigorous and structured procurement process conducted in accordance with the highest industry standards. The company will rely on the technical expertise and execution capacity of its teams to deliver this complex scope of work. Active in Québec since 1957, Kiewit has an established track record in the delivery of major infrastructure projects, including the reconstruction of the Turcot Interchange in Montréal, the extension of Highway 25, and the construction of hydroelectric facilities.

The underground utility relocation work will prepare two strategic downtown corridors for the future tramway. Particular attention will be paid to managing impacts and implementing mitigation measures for residents, businesses, and users of the area.

"The selection of the contractor for underground utility relocation marks a concrete and necessary step forward for TramCité. It allows us to move from planning to on-the-ground interventions, while maintaining close coordination with our partners and the communities involved."

– Jean-Philippe Pelletier, Vice-President, TramCité Project.

"We are pleased to have been selected to carry out the initial works of this major project alongside our design partner, CIMA+. Kiewit is proud of its long history of delivering essential transportation infrastructure across Québec. We look forward to mobilizing our construction and engineering expertise, as well as our highly skilled local workforce, to safely deliver this important project for the benefit of Québec City residents."

– Patrick Lamarre, President, Kiewit Construction Co.

About Kiewit Construction Co

With 70 years of operations in Québec, Kiewit is one of the largest construction and engineering companies in North America. The company provides services across a broad range of sectors, including power generation, transportation, water infrastructure, marine works, and buildings. Based in Laval, Kiewit Construction Co employs nearly 1,000 people in Québec. The company has recognized expertise in delivering large-scale projects, including the reconstruction of the Turcot Interchange in Montréal and the extension of Highway 25. In 2024, Kiewit and its affiliated companies reported revenues of CAD 23 billion.

About CIMA+

Founded through a series of mergers in 1990, CIMA+ brings together 35 years of continuous operations. Since its foundation, other major and well-established offices have joined the firm, positioning CIMA+ as one of the largest multidisciplinary consulting engineering firms in Québec, with 3,691 employees, including 533 partners and associate partners, working from 41 offices across Canada, including 16 in Québec. CIMA+ offers a full range of services in buildings, urban infrastructure, civil engineering, environment and geotechnics, geomatics and surveying, transportation, industrial projects, energy and hydropower, new technologies, information technology, and project management.

About TramCité

TramCité is a major infrastructure project aimed at delivering a 19 km urban tramway network in Québec City. The project is jointly led by the Government of Québec, the City of Québec and CDPQ Infra, with financial support from the Government of Canada. TramCité will help improve mobility, transform travel patterns, and support the region's economic development.

SOURCE TramCité

