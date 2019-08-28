TrainingPlaces.ca launches enhanced student recruitment strategy

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Media Classified Corporation has officially relaunched its student recruitment product, TrainingPlaces.ca. Designed to meet the needs of prospective students and Canadian career colleges, TrainingPlaces.ca has redesigned their online and print mediums to give students an easy, one-stop shop of career options and the colleges that offer related courses.

The new site and magazine will feature 66 base career profiles, so potential students have an idea of which career opportunities are available. Career colleges can showcase their school and program amenities by designing their program profiles and more.

The TrainingPlaces.ca website is optimized for the user experience. Easy to navigate, users can switch campuses and programs with the click of a button. No more jumping from website to website and juggling multiple open tabs and windows. And it's fast. Content is delivered at lightning speed, with the desktop score ranking 100/100 and the mobile score at 93/100.

Digital Director of Media Classified Corporation, Michael Racioppo says he's thrilled about the relaunch of the product. "The new TrainingPlaces.ca website and magazine looks to provide prospective students with more information at their fingertips. They'll be able to discover real careers that fit their desired lifestyle, online and offline. We're providing real Canadian data from multiple sources to help students make informed decisions. This in-turn will bring better quality leads to our partner schools."

About Media Classified Corporation: Media Classified Corporation (MCC) is a six-time award-winning print and digital publishing company that produces 27 niche magazines covering employment, education, rentals, automotive, real estate, and the healthcare industry. In addition, Media Classified Corporation distributes hundreds of other niche publications across major Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia cities, totalling 20 million free magazines a year. MCC is also the host and founder of the monthly held Career Fair Canada event which attracts more than 50,000 education and job seekers annually.

SOURCE Media Classified Corporation

Related Links

www.mediaclassified.ca

