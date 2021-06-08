Training aimed at making seniors living at home safer launched in Canada

'Senior Home Safety Specialist Course' for businesses, seniors and their adult children launched to support 'Aging at Home' in Canada

HAMILTON, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Age Safe® Canada, a national training and advocacy organization dedicated to making the lives of seniors aging at home safer has been launched by Bay Area Health Trust. Approximately one-third of adults age 65 years or older fall in their home each year, resulting in injury, long-term disability and premature loss of independence. Age Safe Canada aims to reduce and prevent falls, as well as other barriers preventing seniors from aging at home safely.

"COVID-19 has increased pressure and scrutiny on seniors' homes and the care they receive, making them and future generations of seniors top-of-mind for Canadians," said Peter Kalra, President and CEO of Bay Area Health Trust. "This pressure is driving increased interest and awareness in our programs of Aging in Place and Aging at Home from those who are, or who care for seniors"

Age Safe® Canada is a fee-based program and members successfully completing the Senior Home Safety Specialist (SHSS) course will be eligible for membership and future developed courses and content.

"We are excited to have such a well-respected organization as Bay Area Health Trust and 30-year health, safety and mobility veteran Jim Closs (Live Easy, Inc.) committed to furthering our mission throughout Canada, and expanding our vision to affect the safety, security and longevity of the world's aging population", said Steven Bailey, Founder/Managing Director Age Safe America, LLC

Many prominent organizations in the US offer the SHSS, such as the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) the American Kineseotherapy Association (AKTA), American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI), and the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA).

The expansion into Canada as Age Safe® Canada will provide training, consulting, certifications, product reviews, tools, resources and support to Canadian businesses, professionals and organizations providing products and services to seniors and their adult children.

Live Easy Inc. is in discussions with multiple national associations, homecare companies and others involved in the Aging in Place, Seniors' care sector to include the Senior Home Safety Specialist™ certification as part of their offering to membership and employees.

"After thirty years in this industry I recognize the need for a consistent, evolving means for education to the multiple players who are already part of the industry and those intending of joining, be it through employment or business creation. By having a traceable certification program, we can ensure a base line of knowledge in this very important element of our changing healthcare landscape as our population ages", Jim Closs. President Live Easy Inc,

To get certified, visit http://agesafecanada.ca/senior-home-safety-specialist/ Anyone interested in learning more about aging in place and the products that are now available in Canada are welcome to visit www.liveeasyinc.com

About Bay Area Health Trust

At the intersection of health, life sciences and business, Bay Area Health Trust is an example of a successful partnership between hospitals and the for-profit private sector. Operating life science businesses with the goal of returning value to its beneficiaries, Hamilton Health Sciences, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation and McMaster University Bay Area Health Trust promotes entrepreneurship and invests in growth-oriented businesses to support patient care. More information can be found at www.bayareahealthtrust.com

About Live Easy INC

Jim Closs has thirty years' experience in Home HealthCare products, institutional sales, and Aging in Place design. He has held senior positions at some of the country's largest HME outlets and has been involved in numerous large projects while always dealing with the individual homeowner client. He has built marketing plans and has been responsible for numerous strategies on digital platforms. Jim is dedicated in bringing his expertise to the Aging in Place community.

