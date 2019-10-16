Trainers from Firefighters Without Borders Headed to Lac Seul First Nations this Month to Educate Residents on Fire Prevention & Ensure All Residents Have A Working Smoke Alarm

FWB has enlisted Chris Miller and Jeff Jones, fire prevention officers with the City of Mississauga Fire & Emergency Services, to visit Lac Seul from Oct. 27-30 to help train Fire and Emergency Services volunteers on proper delivery methods of Fire Safety and Prevention information for households and schools. In turn, the Lac Seul Fire and Emergency Services will then educate the 872 residents (including students) on fire prevention. They will also ensure each household has a functioning smoke alarm. Any alarms that aren't functioning will be replaced by a First Alert 10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke Alarm.

"October is a time to raise awareness about fire safety in the home and to help ensure you are prepared in case of an emergency. We are very grateful for the volunteers traveling from Firefighters Without Borders to Lac Seul to discuss fire safety with our firefighters and our community," said Lac Seul First Nation Fire Chief David Gordon.

Russ Chalmers, Acting President for Firefighters Without Borders, said "Recent studies have shown that residents of First Nation communities are ten times more likely to die in a house fire than those living in the rest of Canada. To us, this is a vital project, and we're grateful that these highly skilled fire prevention volunteers from the City of Mississauga are helping to address the dire fire safety needs that exist in First Nations communities such as Lac Seul."

"We're honoured to have these specialized fire prevention officers from the City of Mississauga donating their time to this important project, and to have a strategic partner like First Alert supplying us with much-needed smoke alarms to ensure the safety of all Lac Seul residents," said Craig Dockeray, vice president of Firefighters Without Borders and project lead for Lac Seul.

First Alert donated 200 smoke alarms and supplemented its donation with discount pricing to help ensure each resident is protected.

"We always include fire safety training in our projects," added Dockeray. "However, this is the first large scale project by Firefighters Without Borders dedicated to public fire safety education and a Smoke Alarm Implementation Program."

"Community risk reduction initiatives such as this are vital in ensuring all areas of the country are better protected from the dangers of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing for First Alert. "Partners like Firefighters Without Borders are representative of the dedication we see throughout the fire service community, and we applaud their efforts."

This fire prevention education project in Lac Seul is the continuation of a project by Firefighters Without Borders to ensure Lac Seul First Nation is better equipped to deal with both fire prevention and emergency response. Earlier this year, a fire truck was generously donated by the City of St. Catharines and donated to Lac Seul First Nation with the help of Firefighters Without Borders. In addition to the vehicle, firefighting equipment and vehicle instruction on the operation and maintenance were provided to the firefighters in Lac Seul First Nation.

About Firefighters Without Borders

Firefighters Without Borders is a registered Charitable organization, dedicated to providing equipment, training, and support to firefighters around the world, including Canada's remote and northern communities. For more information, visit our website at www.firefighterswithoutborders.org

