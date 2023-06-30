Tragic Drowning Incident During Allegedly Unlicensed Yacht Expedition on Lake Ontario Surfaces

Toronto Yachts Urges Immediate Measures to Safeguard Public Welfare as Additional Videos Emerge

TORONTO, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - A recently obtained iPhone video has brought to light a distressing incident involving the fatal drowning of an individual who, on or around June 19th, 2023, at approximately 2:40 pm according to metadata, tragically lost his life after falling from an allegedly unlawful chartered vessel operating in the Toronto Harbour.

The footage reveals what appears to be a lack of life vests or life rings that could have aided in the rescue efforts for the victim. It is evident that no safety personnel were present as the boat from which the man tragically fell, overloaded with passengers, visibly began to sink. An onlooker can be heard exclaiming "this ship is sinking," followed by cries from passengers yelling "he can't swim, he can't swim" and "do something." This incident involved two vessels, allegedly all operating as illegal yacht charters rafting side by side.

An eyewitness initially reacted with amusement when the man fell into the water, but others quickly realized the severity of the situation as the man's drowning became apparent. Calls for action and assistance ensued, including desperate pleas for the man to swim, attempts to retrieve him, and appeals for a lifejacket. Regrettably, an anonymous source has confirmed the man's demise.

It is unknown whether a police investigation occurred in this case, if any charges were laid, and whether regulatory bodies have taken action.

According to a source in the industry, the deceased was a passenger of a vessel that is allegedly a pleasure craft yacht operated by an allegedly unlicensed large commercial vessel. The source suggests that there were multiple entities are engaged in unlicensed and potentially dangerous yacht charters that are advertising crewed charter services as a large passenger vessel operator while they do not hold the regulatory approval required for such complex operation. It is potentially risking public lives daily.

A week later, on June 25th, 2023, another video emerged. In it, it was observed that another allegedly unlicensed charter yacht. The yacht appears to have almost potentially injured a female passenger, who fell off the back of the boat. In the video, it appears that the boat operator backs up while engines are in gear to recover her. It is possible those propellers could have caused harm to the passenger.

Quote by Mr. Mani Saba, CEO of Toronto Yachts:

"I have utmost confidence in the competence and capabilities of our regulatory agencies and bodies to enforce and curtail the operations of over 40 illegal yacht operators in Toronto Harbour," Mr. Saba stated. "These operators, under different aliases, exploit bare-boat schemes to unlawfully navigate large passenger commercial vessels, circumventing safety regulations and placing the public at grave risk," he added.

"Human lives are in jeopardy, and it is imperative for our government and its agencies to take swift action to ensure public protection by immediately securing all public docks and Marina's to inhibit unlicensed yacht operator's passenger pick-ups."

