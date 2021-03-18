Tradition Meets Tech as 79-Year-Old Artist Lio Faridani Makes Entire Collection Available via NFT

NF what? To put it simply, an NFT is a digital asset. It is encrypted with the artist's signature on a digital ledger (aka the blockchain) which is at the heart of all cryptocurrencies - with probably the most recognized being bitcoin. NFTs allows buyers and sellers to verify authenticity and ownership to ensure a buyer has the original art. Maybe most notable though is that NFTs are predicted to increase the profitability of artworks for collectors and artists alike. Just look at the numbers. NFT markets have seen trading volume growth from $12 million in December to $342 million last month.

For his part, Faridani, with a little help from his son, who is CEO of an online media solutions agency, has digitally minted all of his artwork, which is now broadly available to the crypto-community – and beyond. And he has taken it one step further. Each buyer receives not only the NFT but also the physical painting, which is delivered right to their door.

"I have always embraced innovation but have also learned a thing or two about the importance of traditional methods over the past seven decades. That is why I am including the physical works as a component of my NFT sales. It is important to me that my clients have the actual original that they can touch and feel along with the NFT," said Faridani. "I find it truly exciting that I am now combining both realms and can count myself as an early adopter of digital art sales."

Born in 1942, Faridani is self-taught. His wide-ranging portfolio comprises various mediums from sketches to watercolors to acrylics and oils in styles ranging from abstract to realism and is especially known for his majestic over-sized pieces. His art can be found in collections around the world including Canada, Italy, Switzerland, the United States and United Kingdom.

"Modernization is making art in all its iterations more available to the general public. I fully believe that NFTs will have a monumental impact to the art world by cultivating an entirely new audience of enthusiasts," he added.

For more information about Lio Faridani and his NFT collection, go to opensea.io or contemporaryarts.ca

SOURCE ContemporaryArts.ca

For further information: Andrew Faridani, +1 416-910-8510, [email protected]