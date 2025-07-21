TRADITION MEETS PLAYING TOGETHER THIS DIWALI AS NANAK FOODS AND NINTENDO CELEBRATE FAMILY CONNECTION

SURREY, BC, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - In a delicious celebration of family, tradition, and fun, this Diwali, Nanak Foods and Nintendo of Canada invite Canadian families to gather around timeless Indian favourites like Rasmalai, Gulabjamun and Aloo Tikki, while creating unforgettable family moments with the magic of the Nintendo Switch 2 system.

Nanak x Nintendo (CNW Group/Nanak)

Diwali is a time for light, laughter, and meaningful connection—a celebration that brings families and friends together in the warmth of shared traditions. This festive season, by pairing delicious, ready-to-enjoy Nanak dishes with the joy of light-hearted competition and cooperative play on Nintendo Switch 2, this collaboration aims to celebrate the moments that bring us all together.

Whether it's sharing the joy of playing with Mario and friends - available on Nintendo Switch 2, the Nintendo Switch™, Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, and Nintendo Switch Lite systems- or savouring the rich tastes of India, it's about celebrating the little moments and creating lasting family memories.

To keep the fun going, from August 1 to October 31, 2025, Nanak Foods are giving Canadians the chance to win the new Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle*, so families can experience the magic of playing together. The system is home to a variety of exclusive games and Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of games, including Mario Kart Word, Donkey Kong Bananza and Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV.

Have family living abroad? No problem! With the addition of GameChat** on Nintendo Switch 2, players can talk like they are in the same room, even if they're miles apart. Whether sharing a victory or just waving hello with the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, GameChat makes it feel like online friends are right there on the couch in your living room.

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor, or administrator of this contest.

*Limited-time production through Fall 2025 (available while supplies last).

** Internet, Nintendo Switch Online membership and Nintendo Account required for online features, including GameChat. Compatible USB camera required for video features. Not available in all countries. Terms and GameChat requirements apply. support.nintendo.com. Games, systems, memberships and some accessories sold separately. Until March 31, 2026, GameChat can be used without a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Afterwards, a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required to use GameChat.

About Nanak Foods

Founded in 1997, Nanak Foods is North America's leading processor of traditional South Asian dairy-based foods. Specializing in paneer, ghee, yogurt, and a wide variety of ethnic appetizers and desserts, Nanak Foods operates CFIA-, FDA-, and EU-approved facilities that meet the highest standards of quality and food safety.

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, with an additional production facility in Bellingham, Washington, Nanak brings the authentic taste of South Asia to households across the globe. Committed to innovation and community, Nanak is currently expanding in a new 300,000 sq.ft. state-of-the-art facility in South Surrey to enhance its product offerings and support continued growth.

SOURCE Nanak

Manan Buch, Manager - Marketing and Key Accounts, 604 594 9190 ext. 151, [email protected]