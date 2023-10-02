TRADEZERO APPOINTS LEO CICCONE CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER ('CCO') OF TRADEZERO CANADA SECURITIES ULC

Expert in Compliance, Risk, and Governance Brings Over 30 Years of Senior Leadership Experience

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -- TradeZero Holding Corp., which operates broker-dealer subsidiaries that provide next-generation online trading platforms for active retail traders, announced that Leo Ciccone has been appointed as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of TradeZero Canada Securities ULC.

Ciccone is an expert in compliance, risk, and governance. With more than 30 years of senior leadership roles with investment dealers in Canada and the US, he has worked collaboratively with both business leaders and regulators to ensure policies, procedures and practices satisfy industry requirements and standards.

"Leo brings to TradeZero broad and comprehensive experience coupled with deep business and regulatory relationships that will assist us in ensuring we meet and exceed industry best practices and to further our growth initiatives going forward. We are excited to welcome him to the TradeZero Canada team," said Dan Pipitone, CEO of TradeZero Holding Corp.

Prior to joining TradeZero Canada, Ciccone served as CCO and CFO with both bank-owned and independent dealers and continues to serve the investment industry as an active member of regulatory disciplinary committees and industry sub-committees.

About TradeZero

TradeZero Holding Corp. owns TradeZero America, Inc., a U.S. broker-dealer that is a member of The New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Arca, Inc., NYSE American LLC, Nasdaq, Nasdaq BX, Cboe EDGX Exchange, Inc. and FINRA. TradeZero Holding Corp. also owns TradeZero Canada Securities ULC, a CIRO registered dealer in Ontario and TradeZero, Inc., a Bahamas based broker-dealer registered with the SCB. TradeZero's innovative features and capabilities for stock shorting accommodate all types of retail traders, especially the active trader. Visit https://www.tradezero.com for more information.

For further information: JAMES LAMBERT, 212-805-3024, [email protected]