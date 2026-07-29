AMSTERDAM, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- TradeZero, the global broker for active traders, today announced a four-year partnership with Dutch Olympic Short Track champion Melle van 't Wout, bringing together one of the Netherlands' leading winter athletes with a broker built around preparation, performance and precision.

TradeZero Announces Four-Year Partnership with Dutch Olympic Champion Melle van 't Wout

Fresh from winning Olympic Gold in the men's relay and Olympic Silver in the 500m at Milano Cortina 2026, Melle joins TradeZero as a global brand ambassador through 2030. The partnership will include digital campaigns, appearances, social media and exclusive on the habits and routines behind competing at the highest level.

While the medals represent the pinnacle of Melle's career, they tell only part of the story.

Just two years earlier, a serious knee injury left him facing months of surgery and rehabilitation, with many questioning whether he would return to Olympic competition. During that recovery, trading became more than an interest--it became a way to channel the same discipline, focus and routine that had defined his sporting career.

Today, Melle continues to balance elite sport with an active interest in financial markets, making TradeZero a natural partner.

"The biggest lessons I've learned in sport are about preparation and discipline. Success comes from the work you do before the moment arrives. You need a plan, the right tools and the right people around you. That's something I see in trading as well, which is why this partnership with TradeZero feels like a natural fit." -- Melle van 't Wout.

The partnership launches with 'Find Your Edge', a campaign inspired by Melle's journey from injury to Olympic success.

The campaign celebrates the mindset behind sustained performance--preparation, resilience and making confident decisions when opportunity presents itself.

"Winning Olympic medals is an extraordinary achievement, but what impressed us most about Melle is the journey behind them. His comeback is a testament to resilience, discipline and relentless preparation--qualities that resonate deeply with the active traders we serve every day. What makes this partnership especially meaningful is that Melle's passion for trading was already part of his story. That authenticity makes him a natural ambassador for TradeZero, and we're proud to welcome him to the team." -- Dan Pipitone, Co-Founder and Global CEO, TradeZero

"We value focus, preparation and continuous improvement--qualities that define Melle's journey both on and off the ice. What makes this partnership so powerful is that it's built on shared values, not just shared visibility. Melle's commitment to learning, resilience and disciplined decision-making reflects the mindset we see in our traders every day, and we're excited to bring that story to our clients." -- Michiel Lerou, CEO, TradeZero Europe

Together, TradeZero and Melle will create content over the next four years exploring the habits, routines and mindset required to perform at the highest level--whether on the ice or in the markets.

Visit https://tradezero.com/en-nl/melle-van-t-wout.

The content is for general information and brand communication purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a personal recommendation or a solicitation to trade. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of capital.

Contact:

Gurkan Ates

[email protected]

SOURCE TradeZero