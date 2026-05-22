TradeZero Launches Developer API for Programmatic Equity, Options, and Short Locate Execution

TradeZero Developer gives active traders direct API access to order execution, account state, and short locate workflows -- no additional access fee

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- TradeZero, the broker built for active self-directed traders, today announced the launch of TradeZero Developer, an execution-first API that gives traders programmatic access to equity and options order execution, real-time account and position data, and end-to-end short locate workflows.

TradeZero - An API For Active Traders

TradeZero Developer is designed for traders who build their own infrastructure. Rather than replacing a trading interface, it enables traders to execute through TradeZero's order management and routing systems directly from their own code -- connecting custom signals, models, and dashboards to live execution without leaving their workflow.

Execution Through Code, Not Around It

Orders submitted via TradeZero Developer follow the same order management, risk validation, and routing process as orders placed through TradeZero's platforms -- with no separate execution path. The API supports market, limit, stop, and advanced order types for equities, and single-leg options order placement, modification, and cancellation.

The API provides real-time visibility into balances, positions, buying power, and open orders, helping ensure strategies act on accurate account state before and after every execution decision.

Short Locate Workflows, Fully Programmable

TradeZero Developer includes a dedicated Short Locate API, giving short sellers programmatic access to locate discovery, quoting, reservation, inventory management, and sell-back credit for unused locates -- with full audit history. Locate workflows are a core capability of the API, not an add-on, reflecting TradeZero's existing infrastructure for active short-selling.

Built for Active Traders, No Additional Access Fee

TradeZero Developer does not charge an additional fee for API access. Traders can enable the add-on through the Client Portal, sign the API Trading Agreement, and generate credentials to begin building.

A Paper Trading Environment is available for testing, designed to reflect the live environment-- including options strategies and locate workflows -- before requesting live access. Default rate limits are set at 200 authenticated requests per minute per account.

"Dan Pipitone, Co-Founder and CEO at TradeZero Holding Corp, said: "TradeZero API Trading gives active traders the ability to build directly into our execution and locate infrastructure. It is designed for traders who already know their edge and want the tools to act on it through code."

Availability

TradeZero Developer is available now to eligible TradeZero account holders. API access is for personal trading use only. Traders seeking to build multi-user platforms should contact TradeZero directly regarding Broker API arrangements.

For technical documentation and to get started, visit: developer.tradezero.com

About TradeZero

TradeZero was founded in 2015, and since then, it has gained recognition as an innovative brokerage offering robust trading solutions. The company's mission is to empower active traders: it provides short-selling capabilities, dedicated customer support, advanced tools, and professional resources, all to cater to traders of any level from the US, Canada, Europe and globally.

Disclaimer

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. API trading is subject to approval and involves additional risks. It is only suitable for experienced traders who understand the systems and related risks. TradeZero is not responsible for losses resulting from technical issues, connectivity problems, latency, third-party data, or user-developed API tools. Short selling as a securities trading strategy is extremely risky and can lead to potentially unlimited losses. Options trading is not suitable for all investors as it can involve risk that may expose investors to significant losses.

Please read the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options, also known as the Options Disclosure Document (ODD) before deciding to engage in options trading. Please also see the Options Trading Disclosure.

You must be approved to trade multi-leg options strategies. You may lose all of your principal. Executing multi-leg options orders may result in increased transaction fees compared to single-leg options orders. Multi-leg options strategies may exhibit risks such as illiquidity and increased sensitivity to market unpredictability.

Contact

Gurkan Ates

[email protected]

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Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818505/TradeZero_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TradeZero