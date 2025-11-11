AMSTERDAM, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- TradeZero has officially launched TradeZero Europe B.V. ("TradeZero Europe"), marking a significant expansion of the internationally recognized brokerage into the European market. Headquartered in Amsterdam and operating under a MiFID investment firm license issued in the Netherlands, the new entity provides Dutch traders with direct access to U.S. equities and options through TradeZero's professional-grade platform, offering a USD-denominated environment where no exchange rate conversions are applied to individual trades. TradeZero's per-share commission model aligns costs directly with trade size, providing a genuinely transparent structure that scales proportionally with each execution rather than applying flat or notional-based fees, which may penalize active traders.

TradeZero Expands into Europe (PRNewsfoto/TradeZero)

The launch underscores TradeZero's mission to broaden access to advanced trading capabilities for active traders and investors. Through TradeZero Europe, clients gain access to unique platform features, pre- and post-market sessions, and true bi-directional trading beyond standard trading hours, elements that have earned strong praise from active traders globally.

"With the launch of TradeZero Europe, we're delivering on our mission to empower active traders with institutional-grade tools," said Dan Pipitone, Co-Founder & CEO of TradeZero Holding Corp. "From our new base in Amsterdam, traders can now access U.S. equities with real-time data, intuitive software, and our proprietary short locate tools."

"This launch is the result of a long and dedicated journey," said Michiel Lerou, CEO of TradeZero Europe B.V. "Securing our MiFID license was a major milestone made possible by an incredible team working across disciplines and time zones. We're proud to serve traders in the Netherlands and look forward to expanding our services across Europe in the coming months."

"TradeZero Europe operates with robust systems and rigorous controls, striving to meet the highest industry standards," added Lerou, "and provides customer support 24/7 to assist traders across all time zones."

TradeZero Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries including TradeZero Europe, offers self-directed electronic trading in U.S. securities. This material is provided for informational purposes only, not investment advice.

Trading in securities involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Margin trading, short selling, and options trading carry a high level of risk and can result in losses exceeding your initial investment. Investors should assess whether such activities are appropriate for their experience and financial situation. Before trading options, review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD) available from the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818506/TradeZero_Europe.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818505/TradeZero_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TradeZero

[email protected]