Tradelogiq Group Inc. Announces Ownership Changes

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Tradelogiq Group Inc. ("TGI"), the parent company of Tradelogiq Markets Inc. ("Tradelogiq"), a leading Alternative Trading System ("ATS") company offering marketplaces that serve Canada's securities sector, is announcing today that it has received regulatory approval for and closed transactions resulting in certain ownership changes.

XTX Ventures and the K2 Principal Fund ("K2") have each acquired new ownership positions in TGI, which in aggregate represents a significant minority equity position. The shares acquired by XTX Ventures and K2 were previously held by an original shareholder of Tradelogiq and were acquired in a private purchase and sale transaction, such that the original shareholder no longer holds an equity interest in Tradelogiq.

"I would like to welcome XTX Ventures and K2 as shareholders in Tradelogiq. I am looking forward to working with them in their capacity as shareholders as we strategically execute our business plan and continue to improve liquidity and execution quality for our clients and all investors. In addition, XTX Ventures and K2 are both aligned with our vision of fostering a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit," said Laurence Rose, Chairman and CEO of Tradelogiq.

About Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

Tradelogiq Markets Inc., an IIROC member firm and a fully regulated ATS, is the operator of two lit marketplaces: Omega ATS and Lynx ATS. These two marketplaces facilitate trading across all Canadian listed securities, such as equities and listed fixed income. These marketplaces provide cost-effective and efficient methods for the Canadian broker/dealer community to execute transactions on behalf of their clients. More information about Tradelogiq and its marketplaces can be found on our website at www.tradelogiq.com.

About XTX Ventures

XTX Ventures is the venture capital arm of XTX Markets, a leading algorithmic trading firm. XTX Ventures leverages XTX Markets' deep expertise in machine learning and financial technology to invest in companies where the core technical expertise of XTX Markets can be used to help grow and enhance those businesses. https://www.xtxmarkets.com/ventures/

About The K2 Principal Fund

The K2 Principal Fund L.P. is a multi-strategy, event-driven fund that invests primarily in the North American equities and debt markets. K2's team of portfolio managers are actively involved in merger arbitrage, long/short strategies, private equity, restructurings and activist investing. www.k2.ca

For further information: Please email [email protected] Contact: Laurence Rose, Chairman and CEO, Tradelogiq Markets Inc., [email protected], (647) 920-6383