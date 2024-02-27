Tracking Symptoms and Activities Can Play Key Role in Managing Life with Arthritis

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - As spring approaches and Canadians start getting outside more, Arthritis Research Canada is sharing research findings about tracking symptoms and daily activities to help people better manage their arthritis. Join us for a free webinar on Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m. PT.

Everything a person does in their day – from how much exercise and sleep they get to what they eat and the medications they take – can impact their symptoms and overall health. However, arthritis can fluctuate over time, making it difficult to identify what is helping or hindering someone's quality of life.

"Information is power, and for people with arthritis, the information is within themselves," said Dr. Linda Li, a Senior Scientist at Arthritis Research Canada. "Having a record of symptoms and activities creates a full picture and is useful in helping people manage their disease and overall health."

Regular tracking also allows people to present a full picture to their health care providers so they can better prescribe and recommend treatments.

At Arthritis Research Canada, scientists are working with patient partners and health professionals to develop tools and strategies to help people living with arthritis track their symptoms, disease activity, exercise levels and daily activities.

The free webinar is part of Episode 13 of Arthritis Research Canada's Arthritis Research Education Series. Learn more about tracking research, resources, patient stories and more on the organization's website or by signing up for the free webinar.

To sign up for the Keeping Track: Life with Arthritis webinar, click here.

To watch Episode 13 of the Arthritis Research Education Series, click here.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA :

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille, is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with seven major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

