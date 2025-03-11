TraceLink Selected as a CIOReview Top Supply Chain Solution Provider of 2025

BOSTON, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, has been recognized by CIOReview as a Top Supply Chain Solution Provider of 2025. This award highlights TraceLink's innovative approach to driving supply chain digitalization, helping supply chain and technology leaders maximize revenue by avoiding stockouts, free up working capital by optimizing inventory, and improve operating efficiency through digitalization. By enabling end-to-end digitalization on a single platform, TraceLink also plays a critical role in ensuring product authenticity, safeguarding patient safety, and protecting patients against counterfeit and diverted products.

Each year, CIOReview's expert panel, composed of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and the publication's editorial board, selects the top companies reshaping the supply chain landscape. TraceLink stood out for its unique and proven ability to link tens of thousands of supply chain partners through its digital network using only a single integration per company, thereby enabling faster, more agile supply chain processes while maintaining compliance, ensuring product authenticity, and increasing operational excellence.

"Supply chain challenges are constantly evolving, and our customers are seeking end-to-end supply chain digitalization capabilities that will fuel their need for real-time data and intelligence," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "End-to-end supply chain digitalization empowers organizations to acquire this invaluable real-time data asset from their supply chain partners while also optimizing inventory, mitigating the impact of disruptions, and accelerating revenue growth—ultimately, these are the activities that ensure that life-saving treatments safely reach consumers without delay and without the risk of counterfeit products."

Powered by OPUS, the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions, TraceLink's Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) enables end-to-end supply chain digitalization, replacing outdated manual processes with automation and advanced integration. The platform offers no-code workflow configuration and on-demand reporting/dashboarding capabilities for solutions like MINT, allowing organizations to seamlessly orchestrate processes across commerce, direct supply, external manufacturing, logistics, and more.

"We are glad to announce TraceLink as a Top Supply Chain Solution Provider," said Justin Smith, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "Its cutting-edge platform with real-time visibility eliminates inefficiencies, and ensures timely drug deliveries, reduces costs, and enhances patient health outcomes."

As a leader in digital supply chain orchestration, TraceLink continues to push the boundaries of innovation, helping organizations overcome supply chain challenges and maximize performance. By providing the technology and expertise to drive digital transformation, TraceLink ensures that companies remain competitive, adaptable, and ready to meet the demands of an increasingly complex global market - while also safeguarding patient safety from counterfeit and diverted products.

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by linking more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

About CIOReview

CIOReview is a leading technology magazine that is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously varying business environment with information about the solutions and services. The magazine serves as a trustworthy knowledge source as well as a platform for the C-suite executives, industry experts, technology buyers, and other decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new technology trends in the market.

SOURCE Tracelink, Inc.