Trace Welcomes Jason Breakey as New President and COO in Strategic Leadership Transition

CALGARY, AB, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Trace Associates Inc. (Trace), a leading environmental science, engineering, and management consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Breakey as its new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective June 9, 2025. This milestone marks a significant step in Trace's long-term leadership succession strategy as the company continues to grow while staying true to its purpose of "helping you have a great life."

Darrell Haight will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, providing strategic vision and direction, while Rhonda Smith, current COO, will transition to Executive Chair of the Board. Darrell and Rhonda will continue with Trace for years to come and will focus on evolving Trace's Board, employee ownership model, and other key initiatives to support the company's long-term success.

"We've always believed in being intentional and proactive about leadership transition," said Haight. "Jason's arrival is a natural evolution of our succession planning, and we're confident he will help lead Trace into an exciting new era."

Jason brings over 20 years of experience in environmental and engineering consulting and has a proven track record of leading operations, client relationships, successful mergers and acquisitions, strategic growth, and fostering a healthy workplace culture. His deep industry knowledge, leadership acumen, and alignment with Trace's core values make him an ideal fit for this next chapter. Jason will be based in our head office in Calgary, Alberta.

"I am thrilled to join the Trace team and contribute to its ongoing growth and success," said Breakey. "The company's dedication to its employees and clients, coupled with a positive and enjoyable work environment, is truly inspiring. I look forward to working closely with Darrell, Rhonda, and the rest of the leadership team to help drive a meaningful impact."

About Trace

Trace Associates Inc. is a purpose-driven company that exists to help you have a great life. We fulfill our purpose by taking care of our people, so they can take care of our clients so we can all succeed, together. We are an employee-owned professional services firm with eight offices and over 175 people across Canada. Founded in 2006, our people are trusted advisors in environmental science, engineering, and management consulting to public and private clients across all market sectors.

