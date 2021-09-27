TPH refreshes brand and partners with Canva to help Canadians turn their ideas into something real

"Dreamers are everywhere. They think and wonder. About what could be. But if they don't make or publish anything, the world is awash with their unrealized ideas. This is why TPH exists. We take your concept or design and work it. Prototype it. Scale it. We take your idea and turn it into a thing. Partnering with Canva will further enable us to turn dreamers of all skill levels quickly into doers." says Jamie O'Born, CEO at TPH.

The announcement comes as TPH rolls out its updated brand and enhances its online experience by integrating Canva's design platform across tph.ca. Custom branding and visual communications for work or home is easier than ever before with TPH & Canva's drag-and-drop, template-based platform; once a design is complete, customers can upload their files directly to their local TPH Production Centre where their projects will be produced.

TPH's 65 retail Production Centres (BC, AB, ON, NS) offer an advantage over 'online only' providers. Whether you have a large or small project, each Production Centre has on-site creative and technical specialists who are skilled on a vast array of graphics software, digital equipment and substrates to help you quickly turn your designs, concepts, and ideas into custom branded things needed for work or at home.

"When people co-create together anything is possible. But today's projects often come with layers of complexity – all of which cannot be done entirely online. And that's where our hybrid model comes in. We offer customers choice; TPH craftspeople take care of 'how to get it done' so our customers can better focus on driving outcomes and visioning 'what's next?'" shares Andrew O'Born, President at TPH.

TPH's brand refresh includes a new tagline, "Let's Make Something" suggesting the power lies in collaboration and co-creation. Hats. T-shirts. Labels. Packaging. Signage. Wallpaper and wobblers. And of course, it's also the kind of print products you hold – direct mail, pitch books, business cards, and more. Business or personal use, the possibilities are endless.

TPH is excited to partner with Canva to help empower Canadians to design, publish and produce. To turn your next idea into something real, click here to explore our library of creative ideas & designs .

About TPH

100% Canadian, TPH helps people turn their designs, concepts, and ideas into custom branded things. For work. For home. For you. We're here to help businesses thrive. And make our communities stronger.

Visit tph.ca for more information, or share with us @TPHCanada on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful. Canva is available on desktop, web, iOS, and Android.

