TPH launches 'Holiday Magic' campaign in support of SickKids

"Let's make a difference. We've found the biggest ideas come from collaboration between our Canadian customer base and our in-house teams of creative and production experts. This holiday season is no different. We're excited to unite our teams and communities for a 2nd year with a heartwarming purpose. Together, we can help SickKids while providing our family & friends with thoughtful, unique gift ideas that resonate with loved ones," states Andrew O'Born, President.

"There is an alternative to this supply chain crunch. Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for a family member or adding a holiday spin to business signage or marketing materials – you can support local with TPH," states Andrew O'Born. "Designing gifts is effortless with TPH's 65 Production Centres to support you from creative to production. Alternatively, at tph.ca, you may upload your own design or choose from thousands of templates at your fingertips. Our Canva partnership allows anyone at any skill level to design puzzles, holiday cards, and wall art in just a few clicks," Shares Andrew O'Born.

"TPH has given generously to SickKids for many years, and we are grateful for their continued support with a campaign that unites Canadians to give holiday gifts that give back," says Adam Starkman, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, SickKids Foundation. "TPH's Holiday Magic Campaign will donate 10% of its holiday sales* to SickKids Foundation to help support our campaign to build a new, even safer SickKids."

TPH's Holiday Magic gifts will be available Canada-wide online and at its 65 Production Centres starting today. For more information on holiday gifts that will support making a difference at SickKids, visit tph.ca/holiday-magic .

*10% of product sales, excluding taxes will be donated to SickKids Foundation. Applies to select holiday products only.

About TPH

Canadian-family-owned, TPH helps people turn their designs, concepts, and ideas into custom branded things. For work. For home. For you. We're here to help communities and businesses thrive.



Visit tph.ca for more information, or share with us @TPHCanada on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SickKids Foundation:

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. For more information, please visit sickkidsfoundation.com.



SOURCE The Printing House Limited

For further information: Andrew O'Born, President, The Printing House Ltd, [email protected], 416 538-5004.

Related Links

http://www.tph.ca

