TPH launches Give Love, Give Back Campaign to help build a new SickKids

"We're excited to unite our teams and communities with a heartwarming purpose this holiday season. We wish to show our thanks to SickKids, while providing our communities with thoughtful, personalized gift ideas to reconnect with loved ones," states Andrew O'Born, President.

"With COVID-19, we understand it may be more difficult for families to get together for the holiday season. We wanted to provide our Clients and the marketplace with products that will help keep families connected with personalized memories that will transcend this holiday season," states Andrew O'Born. "The wide assortment of holiday gifts includes customized apparel, ornaments, puzzles, wall art and stocking stuffers.

We've even created custom-made CARE packages, in your corporate brand, for businesses to show appreciation for their remote workers and loyal customers this holiday season. In all, there are more than seventy products that will suit all ages."

"TPH has given generously to SickKids for many years, and we are grateful for their continued support during a challenging year," says Adam Starkman, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, SickKids Foundation. "TPH's Give Love, Give Back Campaign will donate 10% of its holiday sales* to SickKids to help support our campaign to build a new hospital."

TPH's Give Love, Give Back gifts will be available Canada-wide at all of its 70 company-owned locations starting today. For more information on holiday gifts that will support making a difference at SickKids, visit market.tph.ca/holidays.

*10% of product sales excluding taxes.

About TPH - The Printing House Ltd

Since 1961, TPH has been helping people and businesses from across Canada with their graphic communications objectives. TPH continues to invest in its people and technology and the communities in which it operates.

About SickKids Foundation:

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, and as a result of a record-breaking year in fundraising, SickKids Foundation generated more than $195 million and granted an unprecedented $144.9 million in support of child health for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit sickkidsfoundation.com.

SOURCE The Printing House Limited

For further information: Andrew O'Born, President, The Printing House Ltd, [email protected], 416 538-5004

Related Links

http://www.tph.ca

