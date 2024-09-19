TPH Academy Releases 2023-2024 Impact Report Showcasing Advancement and Development

DECATUR, Ala., Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- TPH Academy is thrilled to announce the release of its highly anticipated Impact Report for the 2023-2024 academic year. This comprehensive report highlights the significant advancements and developmental initiatives that have shaped the growth and success of TPH Academy Student-Athletes, Alumni, and Teammates over the past year.

The Impact Report provides an in-depth overview of TPH Academy's commitment to fostering an inclusive and enriching academic and athletic environment. It showcases the innovative programs, partnerships, and community engagement efforts that have played a vital role in enhancing the holistic development experience for all student-athletes.

"We are proud to share our 2023-2024 Impact Report , which reflects our dedication to development and continuous advancement," shared Alan Keeso, TPH Academy CEO. "At TPH Academy, we make a 3-Pillar Brand Promise, and throughout the 2023-2024 academy year, we loved to see how that promise connected with our student-athletes and families. We promise Partnership, Community, and Growth– we believe that these three pillars encompass not only what families trust in us to deliver, but are also vital tenants on the student-athlete journey to becoming - and living out each day as - Impact Players.

We hope that you will enjoy reading and learning about this incredible group of inspiring young people's achievements, and we thank everyone who plays a crucial role in creating environments and facilitating experiences for the next generation of impact players."

The Third Annual TPH Academy Impact Report is now available HERE . We invite all stakeholders, including student-athletes, parents, educators, and community members, to explore the report and discover how TPH Academy and TPH Academy Student-Athletes continue to advance the ball.

To access the full report, please visit: https://www.tphacademy.com/impact-report/ .

About TPH Academy:

TPH Academy is an academy-style, focused environment where dedicated student-athletes study, train, and play at their highest potential. TPH Academy's core purpose is to lead the world in the holistic development of student-athletes, advancing – in and beyond the game – the next generation of impact players. For more information about TPH Academy, please visit tphacademy.com and check out the 2023-2024 TPH Academy Impact Report .

CONTACT: Colleen Lynch, [email protected]

SOURCE TPH Academy