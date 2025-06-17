TPC Development Corporation Announces Major Investment and Executive Expansion to Grow The Picklr Across Canada, Starting in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - TPC Development Corporation, the exclusive Canadian Master Franchisor of The Picklr (excluding Quebec), is proud to announce a significant expansion of its investor group and leadership team, alongside a multimillion-dollar infusion of growth capital to power its national rollout.

The Picklr is North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, offering state-of-the-art courts, organized leagues, pro-level coaching, and a vibrant club atmosphere for players of all ages and skill levels. With over 500 locations in development across the U.S., Canada, Japan and elsewhere internationally, it's redefining how communities experience the sport.

With a goal of opening 65 Picklr clubs across Canada by 2031, TPC will build on the franchise model that is already flourishing across the United States. The Canadian strategy emphasizes local sourcing of materials, unlimited membership and interclub access, tailored indoor programming, corporate events and partnerships with major commercial and industrial developers, with curated community experiences.

Winnipeg is set to make history as the first Canadian city to welcome The Picklr in October 2025. The south Winnipeg Picklr will be located on Kenaston Boulevard at the crossroads of major retail, business and residential communities, bringing a world-class, purpose-built pickleball facility to the heart of the Prairies. With 10 courts, including 2 Championship courts, The Picklr is putting Winnipeg at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

This milestone includes the addition of new Canadian partners with proven track records in entrepreneurship, real estate development, marketing, technology, and professional and youth sports.

Leading the equity round is Greg Fettes, a Winnipeg-based entrepreneur and founder of IntouchCX, a global customer experience and technology company with more than 25,000 employees across North America, Europe, and Asia. Fettes also serves as Chairman and Founder of Play Ventures, an investment vehicle focused on sports and community-driven experiences. Play Ventures' portfolio includes Play Hockey Inc., one of North America's largest youth hockey tournament organizers, and Play Pickle Inc., a company dedicated to growing the sport of pickleball in Canada. Fettes immediately joins TPC as Executive Chair.

"I've become an enthusiastic supporter and pickleball player, and I see the massive opportunity available to The Picklr to empower Canadian entrepreneurs to bring this incredibly fun, fast-growing sport to communities from coast to coast," said Fettes. "With our first club opening in Q4 in my hometown of Winnipeg, I couldn't be more excited to help lead this expansion and build the pickleball community across Canada."

Joining the executive team as President is Rob Lloyd, a fellow Winnipeg native who spent over two decades in senior roles at Cisco Systems in Canada, Europe, and Silicon Valley—most recently as President of Worldwide Sales and Engineering, leading a 40,000-person team. Lloyd also serves as Executive Chair of a professional sports organization managing a network of 24 franchised teams across North America.

"Canada is ready for a premium, purpose-built, nation-wide pickleball experience," said Lloyd. "The Pickleball Canada team has the vision, experience, and energy to deliver it—and we're proud to start right here in Winnipeg, with other key markets already in development."

The expanded TOC senior leadership team includes:

- Mark Arndt, Chief Development Officer – 20+ years developing world-class indoor soccer and tennis facilities and operating an international professional tennis event

- David Formal, Director of Franchise Sales, with 25+ years of franchise development experience

- Mark Lloyd, Territory Sales Director – 5+ years managing franchise team relationships and national sponsorships across Canada and the U.S.

- Troy Buchanan, Senior Vice president, Colliers, Canadian Master Broker The Picklr Canada

- Daria Lukie, Associate, Colliers, Master Broker The Picklr Canada

About TPC Development Corporation

TPC Development Corporation is the exclusive Canadian Master Franchisor (excluding Quebec) for The Picklr, the premier indoor pickleball franchise in North America. TPC is focused on building a national network of high-quality indoor clubs, delivering exceptional franchise opportunities and community-first pickleball experiences across Canada.

About The Picklr

Founded in Utah, The Picklr is North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, with more than 500 clubs in development. The Picklr offers professional-grade courts, leagues, lessons, tournaments, and a vibrant club atmosphere for players of all levels.

