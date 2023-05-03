Toys"R"Us Canada, hmv and beyond: Doug Putman creates new home store brand called rooms + spaces

Putman is acquiring more than 800,000 square feet of real estate with this acquisition.

"With so many empty storefronts across the country right now, Canadians are craving enjoyable in-store shopping experiences, where they can see and touch products, especially when it comes to outfitting a home. I see such a strong opportunity to invest in Canadian retail and I'm always looking for new opportunities," says Doug Putman. "The creation of a new home brand was a natural addition to my retail portfolio, which now provides shoppers with everything they need across the baby, toy and home categories."

rooms + spaces is actively hiring 500 associates and will open more positions in the near future. Interested candidates are asked to apply online at roomsandspaces.ca.

rooms + spaces will support Canadian businesses and suppliers wherever possible and carry iconic brands, such as oxo, Homedics, Cuisinart, Martex and more.

The company will be led by Greg Dyer, formerly General Manager of Bed Bath & Beyond Canada. "I can't wait to welcome shoppers into our new Canadian-owned rooms + spaces stores this summer," says Greg Dyer, President, rooms + spaces. "Our team is excited about creating product assortments tailored to Canadian homes and decorating styles. Whether it's couples seeking affordable decorating or entertaining solutions, or parents supporting the needs of students moving away to school, our store associates are here to help consumers find everything they need to make their home their own."

The stores will be located in former Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY locations in the following cities:

British Columbia:

Kelowna : Orchard Plaza, 1540 Keehn Road

: Orchard Plaza, 1540 Keehn Road Langley : Langley City Square, 19860 Langley Bypass

: Langley City Square, 19860 Langley Bypass Vancouver : 1740 West Broadway

: 1740 West Broadway Victoria : Mayfair , 775 Finlayson Street

Alberta:

Calgary : Brentwood Village , 3630 Brentwood Road

: , 3630 Brentwood Road Calgary : Chinook Station, 306 Glenmore Trail SW

: Chinook Station, 306 Glenmore Trail SW Edmonton : South Edmonton Common, 2021-98 Street NW

: South Edmonton Common, 2021-98 Street NW Edmonton : West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 Street

Saskatchewan:

Regina: Grasslands, 4855 Gordon Road

Saskatoon : Preston West , 1709 Preston Avenue North

Ontario:

Belleville : Bell Front Shopping Centre, 366 North Front Street

: Bell Front Shopping Centre, 366 North Front Street Cambridge : Smartcentres Cambridge, 70 Pinebush Road

: Smartcentres Cambridge, 70 Pinebush Road East Gwillimbury: Green Lane Centre, 1-18126 Yonge Street

Kitchener: The Boardwalk, 225 The Boardwalk

London : Westwood Centre, 3325 Wonderland Road

: Westwood Centre, 3325 Wonderland Road Richmond Hill : Bayview Ridge Shopping Centre, 225 High Tech Road

: Bayview Ridge Shopping Centre, 225 High Tech Road Stittsville : 5487 Hazeldean Road

: 5487 Hazeldean Road Stoney Creek : Heritage Greene, 1783 Stone Church Road East

: Heritage Greene, 1783 Stone Church Road East Whitby : Thickson Ridge Power Centre, 1650 Victoria Street East

: Thickson Ridge Power Centre, 1650 Victoria Street East Woodbridge : RioCan Colossus Centre, 67 Colossus Drive

Newfoundland:

St. John's : The Village Shopping Centre, 430 Topsail Road

About Doug Putman

Entrepreneur Doug Putman is the founder of Ancaster-based Putman Investments. He has bought and transformed some of the most iconic brands in Canada, the US and the UK, including Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us Canada, Sunrise Records, hmv in the UK and FYE, the largest pop culture chain in the USA. His portfolio of companies also include, Alex Brands, T.Kettle, restaurants, a marina as well as significant real estate ownership. He employs more than 20,000 people in Canada, the United States and United Kingdom. His newest company rooms + spaces will open stores this summer, starting with 21 locations across Canada.

