Toys"R"Us Canada, hmv and beyond: Doug Putman creates new home store brand called rooms + spaces

- The first 21 locations will open this summer; more than 500 jobs immediately available -
TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian retail magnate Doug Putman is stepping into the gap left by Bed Bath & Beyond in a bold move that signals optimism for the future of retail in Canada. While American retailers increasingly close their doors here, Putman is injecting life into the Canadian retail landscape with a new Canadian home store brand, rooms + spaces. rooms + spaces, is the latest addition to Putman's retail portfolio, which includes Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us Canada, Sunrise Records, Alex Brands (including Alex Toys in the US), T.Kettle, hmv in the UK and more.
rooms + spaces will open its first 21 locations across Canada, in former Bed Bath and Beyond and buybuy BABY storefronts, beginning this summer, and will cater to the modern shopper who is looking to create spaces throughout their home that reflect their unique personality and style. The stores will carry a broad range of products for every room in the home. From essentials such as kitchen gadgets and luxurious towels to unique items like bed wedges, cherry pitters and charcuterie sets, the stores will have everything needed to transform a space, whether it be a house, apartment or cottage, into a home.
Putman is acquiring more than 800,000 square feet of real estate with this acquisition.
"With so many empty storefronts across the country right now, Canadians are craving enjoyable in-store shopping experiences, where they can see and touch products, especially when it comes to outfitting a home. I see such a strong opportunity to invest in Canadian retail and I'm always looking for new opportunities," says Doug Putman. "The creation of a new home brand was a natural addition to my retail portfolio, which now provides shoppers with everything they need across the baby, toy and home categories."
rooms + spaces is actively hiring 500 associates and will open more positions in the near future. Interested candidates are asked to apply online at roomsandspaces.ca.
rooms + spaces will support Canadian businesses and suppliers wherever possible and carry iconic brands, such as oxo, Homedics, Cuisinart, Martex and more.
The company will be led by Greg Dyer, formerly General Manager of Bed Bath & Beyond Canada. "I can't wait to welcome shoppers into our new Canadian-owned rooms + spaces stores this summer," says Greg Dyer, President, rooms + spaces. "Our team is excited about creating product assortments tailored to Canadian homes and decorating styles. Whether it's couples seeking affordable decorating or entertaining solutions, or parents supporting the needs of students moving away to school, our store associates are here to help consumers find everything they need to make their home their own."
The stores will be located in former Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY locations in the following cities:
British Columbia:
- Kelowna: Orchard Plaza, 1540 Keehn Road
- Langley: Langley City Square, 19860 Langley Bypass
- Vancouver: 1740 West Broadway
- Victoria: Mayfair, 775 Finlayson Street
Alberta:
- Calgary: Brentwood Village, 3630 Brentwood Road
- Calgary: Chinook Station, 306 Glenmore Trail SW
- Edmonton: South Edmonton Common, 2021-98 Street NW
- Edmonton: West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 Street
Saskatchewan:
- Regina: Grasslands, 4855 Gordon Road
- Saskatoon: Preston West, 1709 Preston Avenue North
Ontario:
- Belleville: Bell Front Shopping Centre, 366 North Front Street
- Cambridge: Smartcentres Cambridge, 70 Pinebush Road
- East Gwillimbury: Green Lane Centre, 1-18126 Yonge Street
- Kitchener: The Boardwalk, 225 The Boardwalk
- London: Westwood Centre, 3325 Wonderland Road
- Richmond Hill: Bayview Ridge Shopping Centre, 225 High Tech Road
- Stittsville: 5487 Hazeldean Road
- Stoney Creek: Heritage Greene, 1783 Stone Church Road East
- Whitby: Thickson Ridge Power Centre, 1650 Victoria Street East
- Woodbridge: RioCan Colossus Centre, 67 Colossus Drive
Newfoundland:
- St. John's: The Village Shopping Centre, 430 Topsail Road
Entrepreneur Doug Putman is the founder of Ancaster-based Putman Investments. He has bought and transformed some of the most iconic brands in Canada, the US and the UK, including Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us Canada, Sunrise Records, hmv in the UK and FYE, the largest pop culture chain in the USA. His portfolio of companies also include, Alex Brands, T.Kettle, restaurants, a marina as well as significant real estate ownership. He employs more than 20,000 people in Canada, the United States and United Kingdom. His newest company rooms + spaces will open stores this summer, starting with 21 locations across Canada.
