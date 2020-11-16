$265,000 in donated toys will be distributed to families across Canada's northern communities for the holiday season

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Toy Association is excited to announce that its toy industry members have donated a record-smashing $265,000 worth of toys for its annual Toys for the North program this year.

Toys for the North is an initiative run in partnership by the Canadian Toy Association (CTA), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and logistics supplier Thomson Terminals. The program, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, works to provide children's toys to families in some of Canada's most remote regions who cannot access or often afford children's toys during the holiday season.

This the 2nd year in a row donations provided by the Canadian toy industry to the Toys for the North have set an annual record. Donations in 2019 set an annual record of $100,000 which was a 100% increase from the previous year. In 2020, donations to the program increased by more than 165% year-over-year, demonstrating a growing recognition and understanding of the program's importance for the communities and families it supports.

"We are very grateful for the incredible show of support the Toys for the North has received from our industry partners again this year," said Graeme Bissett, Chair, Canadian Toy Association. "Without the generous donations made by the CTA's toy manufacturer, distributor and retail members, this program would not be possible. It is because of their continued support that this program continues to achieve new milestones and reach more families each year."

Since 2010, Toys for the North has distributed over $650,000 worth of toys to families in Northern parts of Labrador, Manitoba, Nunavut and Ontario who cannot otherwise access or afford toys for their children for the holiday season.

"Toys for the North is a very important program for Canada's northern communities that has helped spread joy to countless families throughout the holidays for the past ten years," said Toys for the North coordinator, Cpl. Rob Buller. "With the increased isolation this year has brought for many, we believe it is more essential than ever that we come together as a nation to do our part for the children and families in these communities."

This year, toys will be distributed to over 30 communities in the areas surrounding Thunder Bay, Goose Bay and Iqaluit, including Grise Fiord, the most northern permanent settlement in Canada and one of the coldest inhabited regions in the world. Toys for the North also aims to serve three additional communities in the Northwest Territories this year.

"It is an honour to be part of Toys for the North and to witness the program's extraordinary growth first hand. Sally and I are so proud to be able to help make a difference in the lives of Canadian families year after year," said Jim Thomson, CEO of Thomson Terminals Limited.

The 2020 Toys for the North program has been made possible by generous donations from (in alphabetical order):

Mastermind Toys, Canada's largest specialty toy and children's book retailer, is contributing their signature gift wrap, designed in-house in Canada, for the 2020 Toys for the North initiative.

About the Canadian Toy Association:

Founded in 1932, CTA is a not-for-profit trade Association whose members are manufacturers, importers, distributors, and marketers of toys, games, seasonal and hobby products. CTA provides a strong voice for the $1.8 billion toy industry in Canada and internationally. Through the Association, CTA's members work together for the betterment of the industry. For more information, please visit https://www.canadiantoyassociation.ca/.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - ITCU

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Tureisha Hamlet, Swerve Public Relations, [email protected], (416) 593-5628 x139; Cpl. Robert Buller, RCMP O Division (Ontario), Toys for the North coordinator, Email: [email protected], 226-377-1248

Related Links

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

