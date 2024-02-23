CORNWALL, ON, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The 2023 Toys for the North campaign came to an end with the distribution of gifts in the northern regions. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) "O" Division and our partners at the Canadian Toy Association, Thomson Terminals Limited and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) worked hard throughout the 2023 campaign to collect toys and organize their transportation and delivery to children living in remote northern communities.

For its 13th year, Toys for the North stretched from coast to coast. Yukon was added to the list, which includes Northern Ontario, Nunavut, Newfoundland and the Northwest Territories. The incredible support we received again this year made this campaign a great success!

"Year after year, I'm impressed by the generosity, not only of the toy industry, but also of the people who have devoted so much time and resources to this initiative, which is so close to my heart. Thank you for your continued support in these difficult economic times. It's thanks to you that we've been able to brighten the holiday season for hundreds of children and families in remote northern regions for so many years."

—Cpl. Angélique Dignard, Toys for the North Coordinator, RCMP "O" Division

Thanks to several monetary donations, we will also be able to offer tools for the development of young sculptors and thus contribute to a community project to be carried out in Kinngait, Nunavut, over the coming months.

In addition, for a second consecutive year, RCMP employees in Ontario came together to collect new or lightly used hockey equipment, which was sent to Nunavut in cooperation with the Toys for the North program.

"We outdid ourselves this year! We sent enough equipment to fully equip 6 hockey teams, plus all the extras that will allow children and adults to learn to skate and play ice hockey," said Inspector Mia Poscente, who was in charge of the project.

We're very grateful to all our partners; to the RCMP detachments who received, wrapped and distributed the hundreds of gifts; and to everyone who supported the Toys for the North campaign for the past 13 years. Together, we are helping create happy memories for children living in Canada's remote northern regions. These children's smiles are the best gift we can receive. We're looking forward to the 2024 campaign!

