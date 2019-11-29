Toyota Canada Foundation announces a $150,000 investment in Let's Talk Science and the future of Canadian STEM education

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada contributes an additional $50,000 to Let's Talk Science

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Toyota Canada Foundation announced a $150,000 investment in Let's Talk Science to support national science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education outreach for youth across Canada, regardless of gender, geography, culture, language, abilities, or financial status.

"In a rapidly changing, complex world it is critical that we ensure all children and youth remain curious, ask questions and have the skills required to participate, thrive and lead," says Bonnie Schmidt, President, Let's Talk Science. "Toyota recognizes that Let's Talk Science experiences support talent development required for Canada's future success."

Toyota's investment will help ensure Canadian youth continue to have access to free, hands-on STEM-based programming offered through Let's Talk Science in both English and French. Engaging more young people from segments of the population that are currently underrepresented in STEM, including girls, Indigenous youth, rural and remote youth, and youth with socioeconomic challenges, is a significant priority for Toyota Canada Foundation.

"Today's children and youth represent Canada's next generation of designers, engineers and technicians, and they will be shaping the future of mobility," says Leslie Miller, Toyota Canada Foundation Board Member. "Organizations like Let's Talk Science focus on technology education beyond the textbooks and tablets, and that's imperative to inspiring more youth across the country to pursue an education and career in science, technology, engineering or math."

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada also announced a $50,000 investment to grow the Let's Talk Science Outreach program in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Woodstock, and London, Ontario, for a combined total investment of $200,000 from Toyota in Canada.

Through donations like Toyota's, Let's Talk Science can continue to increase Outreach program delivery nationally and regionally to youth, including Indigenous, rural, remote and low socio-economic communities.

Since 1993, Let's Talk Science has engaged over 8.5 million youth and educators in more than 2,000 communities within every province and territory across Canada.

About Let's Talk Science

Let's Talk Science – a leading partner in Canadian education – is a national charitable organization committed to inspiring and empowering Canadian youth to develop the skills they need to participate and thrive in an ever-changing world. To accomplish this, Let's Talk Science offers a comprehensive suite of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) based programs to support youth, educators, and volunteers across Canada. Let's Talk Science's national office is located in London, Ontario. For more information about Let's Talk Science, visit letstalkscience.ca.

About the Toyota Canada Foundation:

The Toyota Canada Foundation is a private charitable foundation focused on supporting registered charitable organizations dedicated to national science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education outreach programs focused on encouraging more youth from segments of the population currently underrepresented in STEM to pursue an education and career in this area.

About Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada:

TMMC currently manufactures the Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h vehicles at three manufacturing plants in Ontario, Canada and was the first plant outside of Japan to build a Lexus vehicle. In addition to receiving two plant awards in 2019, the Lexus RX was also honoured with the J.D. Power Award for the top vehicle in its segment category.

