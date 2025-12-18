Toy Drive Donates Record-Breaking Number of Christmas Toys to The Salvation Army

"This generous donation from the Maan family has had a transformative impact changing countless lives for the better. Creating brighter futures and a Merry Christmas to those most in need this Christmas Season, we couldn't have reached our goal of serving 800 families without partners like this." - Tamara Randlesome, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army Boundless Vancouver

Originally founded in 2021, the toy drive was created in memory of Vinny Maan by his family. "Uncle" Vinny's sudden passing in the winter of 2019 made the holidays very difficult for the family. They decided they wanted to turn that grief into something positive and honour Vinny's love of Christmas, children, and his desire to help others. Now, after five years of running the toy drive, they have donated a grand total of 8,250 toys in his name.

"He's definitely proud, he's definitely beaming," shared Pinder Saran, Vinny's sister and organizer of the toy drive. "It's bringing a lot of us together, we're getting a lot of people involved that knew Vinny that we didn't know knew Vinny."

Members of the family also volunteered at the Toy Shop where they saw many of the toys they donated on the shelves as they helped families walk through and take home toys to celebrate Christmas with something special.

New this year was Uncle Vinny's Memorial Basketball Tournament. The three-on-three style tournament was hosted at Fraser Heights Secondary and was inspired by Vinny's love of the sport as he coached a youth team. Funds raised from registration and spectators went towards buying toys with a focus on filling the gaps for age groups where they had less gifts for than others. The fundraiser also started in new cities this year supporting The Salvation Army in the Okanagan and in Calgary, Alberta.

The Salvation Army is still looking for support to help reach their goal of raising $4.6 million in British Columbia this year. The public can get involved by volunteering or donating at a Christmas Kettle or online at SalvationArmy.ca

For more information, contact: Tamara Randlesome, [email protected], (250) 991-6277; Pinder Saran, [email protected], (604) 761-3032