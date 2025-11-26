Memorial Christmas Toy Drive Returns for Fifth Year

The Maan family first launched the toy drive in 2021 as a way to honour the loss of a loved family member who always enjoyed the Christmas season. "Vinny was very caring, very generous and he loved children … he was such a kid at heart," shared Pinder Saran, Vinny's sister and organizer of the toy drive. "He loved the holidays, everything about it, the get-togethers, the laughter, the lights."

What started with a goal of just collecting 100 toys reached 1,683 donations in the first year, and since then has amassed a total of over 6,500 toys valued at more than $122,000. Each toy is presented to The Salvation Army Boundless Vancouver where they are carefully organized and placed on the shelves of the Toy Shop. There, families can select the toys for their children just as they would in the stores, providing a dignified process for those who might otherwise need to make the impossible choice between celebrating Christmas or paying for rent that month.

"Each year the need increases, and we would not be able to support as many families as we can every Christmas without the support of Uncle Vinny's Toy Drive," says Tamara Randlesome, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army Boundless Vancouver.

In 2025 the family is expanding the ways people can give by hosting a 3x3 basketball tournament on Vinny's birthday. On November 29 Uncle Vinny's Memorial Basketball tournament will be hosted at Fraser Heights Secondary School where spectators can enter with either a minimum $5 cash donation or by bringing a toy. The inspiration came from Vinny's love of sports, "He played basketball well into his adulthood, and he coached a youth basketball team with the YMCA," explains Pinder. Limited spots remain for teams interested in registering.

The Toy Drive has also grown as family members in the Okanagan have started collecting in Penticton and Kelowna to support the local Salvation Army Christmas programs. Outside of B.C., a Calgary toy drive has also begun inspired by the local success, along with the continuation of the Toronto fundraiser.

Details about the toy drive and basketball tournament, including a list of drop-off locations and how to donate online, are available on Instagram and Facebook @unclevinnystoydrive. Those that wish to learn how they can support The Salvation Army's Toy Shop can visit salvationarmyvancouver.com.

