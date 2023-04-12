Town of Caledon Achieves Pet-Friendly Certification

Better Cities For Pets™ Program Recognizes Pet-Friendly Cities in Canada

CALEDON, ON, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Town of Caledon announced that it has earned City Certification through the Better Cities For Pets™ program from Mars Petcare, showcasing its commitment to creating a pet-friendly community.

More people than ever view pets as members of the family. With more than 9 million pet-owning households in Canada, Town of Caledon is on the forefront of creating a vibrant community where pets are not only welcome but thrive.

Mars Petcare presents the Town of Caledon with an award to celebrate Caledon as the first Canadian city in 2023 to be recognized as a Better Cities For Pets™ certified city. (CNW Group/Mars Petcare)

"We are honoured to be the second Canadian location to receive this certification and are proud of what it means for Caledon's four-legged residents," said Mayor Annette Groves. "Mars is a longstanding member of Bolton's business community and it is a pleasure to work together towards a common goal – creating a desirable community for pets and their owners."

Caledon is the first Canadian-certified city in 2023. The town has multiple programs and policies to support a pet-friendly community and will evaluate 12 areas to better improve the lives of animals with a focus on ending pet homelessness, encouraging adoption and implementing supports to keep pets in home.

The Better Cities For Pets™ city certification launched in 2019 as an extension of the Better Cities For Pets™ program, which works with government, businesses and non-profits to help communities be pet-friendly. The city certification recognizes communities like Caledon that are focused on creating welcoming environments for citizens and their pet companions, so more people can enjoy the benefits of a life with pets. The program encourages cities to recognize the importance of pets and work towards being more pet-friendly. Cities are assessed and certified by meeting 12 criteria across four categories: businesses, parks, homes, and shelters, with certified cities demonstrating a welcoming community focused on the well-being of people and their pets.

"Mars Canada has called the village of Bolton within the Town of Caledon home for over 30 years now. That is why we're delighted and honoured to certify the Town of Caledon as the first Canadian city of 2023 to be accredited for the Better Cities For Pets™ program," said Daniel Calderoni, General Manager, Mars Pet Nutrition Canada. "We look forward to continuing to support cities across Canada as we work towards our purpose: A Better World For Pets."

The full list of Better Cities For Pets™ certification recipients is available at bettercitiesforpets.com/certified-cities.

To learn more, visit bettercitiesforpets.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets — including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in — and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

