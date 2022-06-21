Town of Bashaw Provides Homeowners Access to Low-Cost Home Repair Plans

New Program with Service Line Warranties Canada (SLWC) is a First for Alberta Municipalities

BASHAW, AB, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - You notice a strange puddle in the front yard of your home. Or maybe, a particularly unpleasant smell is wafting around your house, but you can't figure out the source. Worse, an unexplainable spike in your water bill or noticeably lower water pressure in your sinks and showers. These are issues homeowners face every day, and many don't realize that these problems are in most cases their responsibility to repair.

Service Line Warranties of Canada, or SLWC, offers optional repair service plans with the aim of protecting homeowners from these situations – and starting June 2022, Bashaw homeowners will be the first in the province of Alberta to have access to SLWC plans. Officials in the Town of Bashaw decided to implement this new optional program so that residents have the opportunity to spare themselves from the worry and cost when a failure occurs to the water or sewer line that connects their home to the town's systems.

SLWC'S no-deductible, low-cost service plans provide protection for repairs that are not covered under standard homeowner's insurance or by the Town, filling a gap in coverage that residents can now have the chance to fill. The Town of Bashaw and SLWC work towards the same goal: to ensure resident homeowners do not have to pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars out-of-pocket for a repair and don't have to worry about finding a reputable contractor to do the work.

"We are excited to make these optional, low-cost repair plans available to our residents through a proven, reputable program like Service Line Warranties," says CAO, Theresa Fuller. "Every homeowner knows that sometimes, unfortunate things happen. To provide access to our residents with a way to eliminate the financial burden or worry from these situations is a huge win for our community."

Since the SLWC program began in 2014, Canadian homeowners have saved more than $6 million in repair expenses. While the program partnership marks the first for SLWC in the Province of Alberta, Bashaw joins 65 municipalities in Ontario that also provide their residents access to SLWC repair service plans. The program is provided at no cost to Bashaw, and no public funds are used to promote or administer it.

The introduction of this option for homeowners in Bashaw comes at an important time. A recent "State of the Canadian Home" survey found that nearly one in five (19%) Canadian homeowners have nothing set aside for an emergency. The same survey found that close to one third (31%) of Canadian homeowners have just $500 or less set aside for an unexpected issue.

Homeowners will soon receive information in the mail about the SLWC program and available service plans. There is no obligation to sign up for a plan – participation is voluntary. The mailings are administered by SLWC but will include the Town of Bashaw's logo to indicate that the mailing is legitimate and that there is a partnership in place between the town and SLWC.

"A SLWC service plan is a smart way for homeowners to prepare for a home emergency. These plans take the worry, inconvenience, and financial burden out of the repair," said Mike Van Horne, General Manager, Service Line Warranties of Canada, a HomeServe Company. "If something goes wrong, these plans equip Bashaw homeowners with reliable access to local, licensed, and vetted contractors who can quickly and professionally complete needed repairs on service lines."

Bashaw homeowners with questions or who wish to receive more information about SLWC or the plans available to residents can call 1-866-922-9004 or visit www.slwofc.ca.

About Service Line Warranties of Canada

Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) is part of HomeServe, a leading provider of home repair solutions serving over 4.8 million customers across North America since 2003. Launched in 2014, SLWC is the trusted source of utility line protection programs across Canada, as recognized by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), and the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA). In addition, SLWC is a corporate partner of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).

Together with HomeServe, SLWC is dedicated to supplying best-in-class repair plans and delivering superior customer service to consumers through over 1,100 leading city, municipal and utility partners across North America.

