Tourism Toronto Launches New Destination Campaign: Let Yourself In

"Right now, Toronto's having a real moment – you can feel the incredible sense of pride and energy here. Now, with the world watching, we're inviting travellers to be a part of that pride and energy," said Jon Mamela, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Tourism Toronto. "Toronto is the front door to Canada, and our message to travellers is simple – Let Yourself In – be a part the excitement, diversity and unapologetic progressiveness that defines who we are."

Let Yourself In launches this week in select markets in the U.S. and Canada with an integrated digital strategy. The campaign is anchored by video, using a variety of digital channels and new digital tools to target potential travellers including original content, co-created stories with select publishers and influencers and social media featuring #openyourcuriosity. The campaign serves as the platform for Toronto's sales and marketing programs over the next two years. Videos from the Let Yourself In campaign can be viewed on Tourism Toronto's website See Toronto Now.

The new platform follows Tourism Toronto's award-winning The Views Are Different Here campaign launched two years ago and watched more than 50 million times.

Toronto's meeting, conferences and events industry will also leverage Let Yourself In in global sales efforts. Business Events in Toronto have seen tremendous success in 2019 including tech conference Collision, Canada's premier tourism marketplace Rendez-vous Canada, and Meeting Professionals International's World Education Congress that coincided with the Raptors Championship parade. Last year, Toronto hosted more international delegates from meetings, conferences and events than any other city in North America.

"Let Yourself In is an open invitation to visitors from business event delegates and decision makers, to sports fans and leisure travellers, said Mamela. "It's an invitation to revel in the moments that make Toronto great. From moments of small connections with our people, neighbourhoods, attractions and culture, to moments so big they're seen all around the world."

