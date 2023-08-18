Tourism Partnership of Niagara Announces Resignation of President

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tourism Partnership of Niagara (TPN) has accepted the resignation of its President, Anthony Annunziata. With a strong background in the tourism and hospitality industry, Mr. Annunziata has served TPN since 2017, helping build the organization's reputation as an active and supportive partner of the various attractions, destinations, festivals, events, and hotels in the Niagara Peninsula.

"Niagara has a strong, robust tourism sector, and much of that is the result of Anthony's hard work promoting the region as Canada's premier tourism destination," says Mory DiMaurizio, Chairman of the Tourism Partnership of Niagara Board of Directors. "We thank Anthony for his service to the Tourism Partnership of Niagara and wish him well in his future endeavours."

The search for the next president of the Tourism Partnership of Niagara will begin immediately.

The Tourism Partnership of Niagara (TPN) is a non-profit industry-led organization funded by the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and is one of 13 Regional Tourism Organizations in Ontario (TPN is officially designated as RTO2).

Our sub-regional partners Niagara Falls Tourism, Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake, City of St. Catharines Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Niagara Benchlands and Niagara's South Coast Tourism Association share our vision to become the No. 1 international tourism destination in North America.

Tourism Partnership of Niagara will enhance and grow a highly competitive tourism region through visitor-centric strategies and by developing a compelling leisure destination brand that strengthens Niagara's reputation as a world-renowned travel destination.

About Tourism Partnership of Niagara

