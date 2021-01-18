Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $2M to help the Centre national de cyclisme de Bromont invest in its facilities.

Around the world, tourism was one of the first industries affected by the pandemic; it will also be one of the last to be able to return to full working order. A pillar of the Canadian economy that generates $102 billion a year and represents 4% of all jobs (or the equivalent of 1.8 million workers), tourism is a major vector to diversify and develop the economy.

Entrepreneurs in this sector—composed mostly of SMEs—have demonstrated resiliency, creativity and adaptability since the crisis began. To support them, the Government of Canada, through Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), is signalling its presence with an investment of $2M to boost tourism in Bromont.

Investing in tourism attractions in Cantons-de-l'Est region

Once conditions are favourable, the country's economic recovery can only happen with the support of the tourism sector. To be ready to welcome tourists, we must continue to invest in regional attractions and establishments. With this in mind, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie and Minister of Canadian Heritage, accompanied by Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced Government of Canada financial support for the Centre national de cyclisme de Bromont. The assistance provided by CED under the Quebec Economic Development Program will enable the organization to construct a building for an Olympic-size velodrome and multi–sports centre, which will lead to the creation of 15 jobs by the time the future centre is fully operational (2026), including five through this project (2022).

Helping tourism organizations make it through the crisis

Since the start of the crisis, the Government of Canada has been supporting organizations in the tourism industry, including through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), deployed in Quebec by CED and its collaborators. As a reminder, the RRRF has made it possible to provide funding and technical support to businesses and organizations to help them maintain their activities. In this way, with the help of Sociétés d'aide au développement des collectivités (SADCs), Centres d'aide aux entreprises (CAEs) and PME MTL, 1167 organizations in Quebec's tourism sector have received contributions through the RRRF totalling over $44 million. Thanks to this measure, some 9400 jobs have been maintained.

The tourism industry, which plays a crucial role in the economic, social and cultural life of communities, represents an essential link in regional economic development. Through this support, the Government of Canada is attesting to its commitment to prepare the field for after the pandemic with a view to rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and the Government of Canada is committed to accompanying key players as they prepare to rebound vigorously after the economic crisis. We have been here since the start of this unprecedented situation, with concrete measures, and we will be here to support tourism as the health situation evolves. We must plan the economic recovery, which can only happen with the contribution of players in the tourism community, so that we can get off to a new start together and be stronger and more resilient."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"The CED assistance announced today highlights our willingness to support the tourism industry and our commitment to Canadian businesses, organizations and citizens in these difficult times. The financial contribution granted to the Centre national de cyclisme de Bromont is very good news for the Cantons-de-l'Est region and its attractiveness. Thanks to Government of Canada investments in the tourism industry, we are ensuring we will be ready to receive tourists from home, and then from around the world!"

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie and Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am delighted that the Government of Canada is supporting businesses and organizations in the tourism industry in the Cantons-de-l'Est region in these crucial times. We must seize this opportunity to rethink the sector's products, services and processes. Quebecers will have the chance to test these new ideas and, who knows, to become ambassadors of our region when the time comes to reopen national and international tourism!"

Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi

"The Cantons-de-l'Est region is one of the most popular in Quebec. It welcomes over 10 million visitors every year, generating 6.5 million overnight stays and tourism expenses of over $909M. Recognized for the beauty of its scenery and vast playground for outdoor enthusiasts, the region is also a source of happiness for epicureans as a gourmet destination. Cyclists appreciate in particular the Centre national de cyclisme de Bromont (CNCB). It draws a vast clientele of enthusiasts at all levels who are all too happy to practise their favourite sport surrounded by a team of passionate experts. The new Vélodrome Sylvan Adams and Centre multisports Desjardins will be veritable magnets for this national and international clientele."

Francine Patenaude, Chief Executive Officer, Tourisme Cantons-de-l'Est

"To succeed with a social project such as the Vélodrome Sylvan Adams - Centre multisports Desjardins, we had to deploy sustained daily efforts and mobilize a significant number of supporters. For two years, we have asked the community for their assistance and now, with CED's major contribution, we have just made this large-scale project a concrete reality that will become a true source of Canadian pride. In 2020, the CNCB was able to demonstrate its ability to adapt to welcome families, athletes and other cycling enthusiasts from all horizons and enable them to discover many cycling disciplines. With the opening of the multi-sports velodrome, expected to occur immediately once the pandemic currently affecting us is over, we will be able to offer a unique experience for both the local community and Canadians and tourists from around the world."

Nicolas Legault, Chief Executive Officer, Centre national de cyclisme de Bromont

Quick facts

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Recognizing the importance of the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) in supporting local tourism businesses, the Government of Canada proposed as part of the Fall Economic Statement ( November 2020 ) an additional $500 million for RDAs.

proposed as part of the Fall Economic Statement ( ) an additional for RDAs. Total funding for the RRRF sits at over $2 billion , and at least 25% of this amount will be granted to boost local tourism businesses, representing over $500 million in support to kickstart tourism by June 2021 .

