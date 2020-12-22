Touchstone Announces Appointment of Independent Director

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX: TXP) (LSE: TXP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Beverley Smith to Touchstone's Board of Directors (the "Board") as of December 22, 2020. Ms. Smith will also serve on the Board's Compensation and Governance Committee and on the Health, Safety, Environment and Reserves Committee.

Ms. Smith is a chartered geologist and an accomplished business leader with over thirty years of experience in the oil and gas sector, having delivered a portfolio of achievements in a successful international career with BG Group, as Vice President Exploration and Growth for Europe and most recently as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Hurricane Energy plc. Ms. Smith has a background in development and production geology and subsurface management, notably in Trinidad (Hibiscus, Poinsettia and Ixora fields), Tunisia (Hasdrubal field) and various operated developments in the United Kingdom including Mercury, Neptune, Minerva, Apollo, Fleming, Drake and Jackdaw fields as well as other non-operated developments. Ms. Smith brings further corporate governance expertise to the Board with a proven track record of improving risk management capabilities, safety frameworks, and ensuring accountability and transparency. Ms. Smith is an independent non-executive director at Hurricane Energy plc and the President of The Petroleum Exploration Society of Great Britain. Ms. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science degree in geology and a Master of Science degree in petroleum geology.

John D. Wright, Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are delighted that Beverley has joined the Board. Her expertise in international oil and gas, specifically her background in Trinidad, will be instrumental as we continue to explore and develop the Ortoire block."

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

