Totem Pole Raised at the Dr. Peter Centre

Event: Totem Pole Raising Ceremony

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Location: Dr. Peter Centre, 1110 Comox Street, Vancouver, BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Dr. Peter Centre is honoured to announce the raising of a totem pole on August 19, 2024, marking a significant step in the Centre's commitment to reconciliation and community healing. The event took place on Unceded Coast Salish Territory, with Elders, community members, and supporters attending the ceremony.

A group of people carry a totem up the stairs of the Dr. Peter Centre. (CNW Group/Dr. Peter Centre)

The totem pole, carved by Squamish artist John Spence, now stands in the Centre's lobby, and is dedicated to Shirley Young, the mother of Dr. Peter Jepson-Young. Bearing the Squamish name cheshá7min tx̱wtá7 ta úxwumixw (Mother of the Community), the totem features a grandmother moon and a mother bear embracing her two cubs, symbolizing protection.

Shirley Young's legacy as a protective mother and passionate advocate for those sidelined by society lives on through this totem. John Spence, the Centre's Artist-in-Residence, reflected on the totem's significance:

"This totem's inspiration is protection, symbolized by our grandmother moon, one of our spiritual protectors, and the grizzly bear, the protector of the forest. It represents the female aspect of protection and connection to the grandmother, the mother, and the children."

The totem raising follows a log blessing ceremony held on December 11, 2023, where Spence and the Centre's Indigenous participants and staff conducted a sacred event, witnessed by Elders, family members, and participants, as part of the Centre's trauma-informed Indigenous programming.

Patrick Smith, Manager of Indigenous Services at the Dr. Peter Centre, highlighted the totem pole's broader impact:

"I think the totem makes the Dr. Peter Centre a safer, more inclusive space, saying, 'We see you and value you' from the moment you enter. Having [the project] led by a local Indigenous artist who is well respected in the community helps to build bridges between the Centre and the host Nations upon which we all live."

The Dr. Peter Centre recognizes the disproportionate impact of colonial systems on Indigenous communities, leading to heightened vulnerability to HIV, substance use, violence, and poverty. In response, the Centre's culturally-responsive care programs integrate traditional medicines, cultural practices, and artistic activities within its harm reduction services, creating an environment that honours the cultural identity of its Indigenous participants. This holistic approach is now being recognized and adopted as a model for care across the country.

The totem raising was a collaborative effort, with members of Spence's family, Elders, Dr. Peter Centre staff, participants, and community members working together to carry the totem into its place in the lobby, accompanied by ceremonial song. Spence, wearing his grandfather's vest, was surrounded by matriarchal protection, including his mother, making the moment deeply personal.

Scott Elliott, CEO of the Dr. Peter Centre, commented on the impact of these initiatives:

"There is no single prescription that can break the cycle of addiction or heal the layered trauma many of our Indigenous participants carry. Yet of all the treatments we provide, one of the most powerful medicines is love."

The Dr. Peter Centre remains committed to reconciliation through urban Indigenous engagement, offering culturally safe care and developing programs that reflect the diverse practices and beliefs of Indigenous cultures through whole-person care.

Reflecting on the collaborative nature of the project, Spence shared:

"A lot of people in the community pitched in. Now that it's standing, they can say, 'Hey, I helped with this part. I painted this part.' That's amazing — it's a community project now."

About the Dr. Peter Centre:

The Dr. Peter Centre is a health care facility located in Vancouver, BC, dedicated to providing compassionate care and support to individuals living with complex health conditions such as HIV/AIDS, mental health challenges, substance use and homelessness. Through a holistic approach that includes medical care, counseling, and therapeutic activities, the Centre continues to advocate for "the 2%" — those in our population who are sidelined by society —, offering a safe and inclusive environment for healing and connection.

