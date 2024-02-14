MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. is delighted to announce the continuation of its partnership with Bestbuy Distributors Limited, esteemed independent automotive wholesalers within the Canadian automotive industry. This renewed collaboration encompasses the integration of TotalEnergies lubricants into the warehouses located in Mississauga and Edmonton, streamlining access to our premium products for distributors across Canada.

This strategic alliance reinforces TotalEnergies Marketing Canada's commitment to expanding its footprint in the Canadian market by aligning with a respected automotive sector partner. This endeavor promises an elevated standard of service and proximity, complementing the brand's renowned product quality, which is celebrated on over 160 countries.

" The experience and reputation of Bestbuy Distributors Limited in Canada in the automotive aftermarket represent considerable assets for the development of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada. This agreement will enable us to strengthen our presence within this recognized network and extend our lubricant offering to all members, while benefiting from a high-quality, responsive service. The presence of our products in Bestbuy's warehouses in Mississauga and Edmonton will ensure the constant availability of our entire range, as well as improved delivery quality," says Olivier Gauthier, President of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

"We are delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with TotalEnergies, a global leader in energy solutions. At Bestbuy Distributors, we are committed to providing our network with the highest quality and value, and this collaboration reaffirms our dedication to that mission. We are excited to continue working together with TotalEnergies to deliver excellence to our shareholders and customers alike." – Nick Brunet, President of Bestbuy Limited.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc., a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial vehicle markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-economy engine oils, biodegradable lubricants, and high-performance greases.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial, and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network, and our diverse range of products. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all our customers.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables, and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable, and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 160 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Bestbuy Distributors Limited

Bestbuy Distributors Limited represents independent automotive wholesalers in the Canadian automotive marketplace. Bestbuy's greatest strength is buying power, empowering shareholders to compete profitably - not only to buy products at a better price, but also to sell them at a better price. For more information on Bestbuy Distributors Limited, please visit www.bestbuydistributors.ca.

Cautionary Note

