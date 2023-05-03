Total Helium to Resume Trading

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH) (OTCQB: TTLHF) ("Total Helium" or the "Company") announces that effective at the opening of markets on or about May 8, 2023, its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the existing ticker symbol "TOH". Trading in the common shares of the Company was previously halted pending acquisition of a joint venture interest in the Pinta South Helium Project in Arizona and completion of a concurrent brokered private placement (the "Offering") of special warrants (the "Special Warrants").

The Offering included a subscription from an insider of the Company for an aggregate of 1,000,000 Special Warrants. This participation by an insider constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). For this transaction, the Company has relied on the exemption from the formal valuation requirements contained in Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and has relied on the exemption from the minority shareholder requirements contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. For further information concerning the Offering, readers are encouraged to review the news release issued by the Company on May 1, 2023.

On behalf of the Board,

Robert B. Price, Director and CEO

Total Helium Ltd. - www.totalhelium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

