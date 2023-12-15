TOTAL HELIUM PROVIDES PINTA SOUTH UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. ("Total Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: TOH) (OTCQX: TTLHF) (FRA: Y02.F) provides the following updates on the Pinta South project. The Arizona Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has approved a drilling permit for the 23-10, the first of five additional tests to be drilled in Total Helium's Pinta South area. The initial test site is located in Section 23 of T19N-R26E and targets the Shinarump formation at a depth of approximately 1,000 feet. It offsets a historical well which tested 5% to 6% Helium from a gas rate of 115 MCFD on a 3/16 inch choke at 155 pounds of pressure from the Upper Shinarump formation following a very small stimulation. The well was never connected to a pipeline following deteriorating market conditions for helium and the well was plugged and abandoned in 1971. In an effort to gain greater understanding of the reservoir and fluid properties, future tests will include open-hole logs, and a core of the 23-10. The drilling rig is now scheduled for late January or early February to spud the 23-10 well, depending upon weather at the project location.

The second well is to be drilled shortly after receipt of the approved Geologic Field Operations Plan from the Arizona State Land Department and the approved drilling permit from the Arizona Oil & Gas Commission (anticipated in late February or early March) and will be located in Section 22 of T19N-R26E. The test will target the Shinarump formation at a depth of approximately 1,000 feet. In late 2022 and early 2023 the surface of the project area was tested for trace amounts of helium. Approximately 800 soil gas samples were collected over nine square miles. Elevated helium values were identified in several areas. The planned well in Section 22 sits within one such anomaly. In addition, Section 22 also appears to be located on a structural high in a thicker portion of the reservoir. Rather than drilling the remaining three locations back to back, the company will pause future drilling long enough to adequately interpret geological and reservoir characteristics gained from the core and log suites.

In October Total Helium reported that the operator intended to recomplete two of seven recently drilled Pinta South wells following damage they may have received following an extended shut-in period. Unfortunately the recompletion activities performed on the 23-15 and the 22-8 wells failed to reinstate economic production. We continue to work to better understand the Shinarump as a reservoir, in order to establish economic production in the project area.

ABOUT TOTAL HELIUM LTD.

Total Helium is a helium exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.totalhelium.com).

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

