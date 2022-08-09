Total Helium Posting EnerCom Denver 2022 Presentation on Company Website

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH), (OTCQB: TTLHF) ("Total Helium" or the "Company") announces that it will post its presentation slides from the EnerCom Denver 2022 conference on its website.

Total Helium CEO Speaking at EnerCom Denver 2022

As previously announced by Total Helium, CEO Robert B. Price is speaking at the EnerCom Denver 2022 conference on the morning of August 9, 2022. The conference is an important opportunity to speak about Total Helium to an audience of investors, senior executives, potential partners, and peers.

Making Presentation Available to the General Public

In the interest of giving conference attendees and the general public equal and timely access to the latest available information about Total Helium, the Company will be posting its presentation slides from EnerCom Denver 2022 on its website for download by any and all interested parties. The presentation will be available on August 9, 2022 at 9:15 am MDT on Total Helium's website.

Total Helium is a helium exploration, production and storage company focused on bringing a reliable domestic supply of helium to the US market. The company's footprint includes the largest continuous conventional natural gas and helium field in North America, the Hugoton Gas Field. In addition to its helium production activities, Total Helium is establishing an underground helium storage facility with its industrial gas partner to ensure that the United States has a stable supply of helium at all times into the foreseeable future.

On behalf of the Board,

Robert B. Price, Director and CEO

Total Helium Ltd. - www.totalhelium.com



