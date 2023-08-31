Total Helium Graduates to OTCQX

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH), (OTCQX: TTLHF), (FRA: Y02.F) ("Total Helium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Total Helium commences trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TTLHF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Robert Price, CEO of Total Helium, stated, "We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX Market, the premiere tier of the OTC Market, as we remain focused on delivering a stable supply of helium for US domestic demand. Graduating to the OTCQX helps a broader audience of investors access information about our Company and trade our shares. To qualify for OTCQX, firms must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. We are grateful to Securities Law USA, PLLC for acting as our sponsor in this endeavor."

Total Helium is a helium exploration and production company with a mission to ensure that there is a stable supply of domestically produced helium to support the many high technology industries that rely on this important element. The Company's main footprint includes helium producing assets in the prolific Holbrook Basin of Arizona, where its wells produce 5-8% helium concentrations. Total Helium is meeting domestic industrial demand for helium with one of the greenest supplies of helium available on the market.

On behalf of the Board,

Robert B. Price, Director and CEO

Total Helium Ltd. - www.totalhelium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Total Helium Ltd

For further information: 604.609.6110