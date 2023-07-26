Total Helium Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH), (OTCQB: TTLHF), (FRA: Y02.F) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has granted 3,980,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.50 until July 26, 2033. One-half of the Options vest immediately, with a further one-quarter vesting after six months and the balance vesting after twelve months.

Additionally, the Company has granted 250,000 incentive stock options to an arms-length consultant providing investor relations services. These options are exercisable until July 26, 2028 at a price of $0.50, and vest in four equal tranches on a quarterly basis over a twelve month period.

Incentive stock options granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company are subject to restrictions on resale until November 27, 2023 in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board,

Robert B. Price, Director and CEO

