TOTAL HELIUM ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE AND SPECIAL CONCESSION

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. ("Total Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: TOH) (OTCQX: TTLHF) (FRA: Y02.F) announces the appointment of Robert Johnston, currently a Director of the Company as interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Johnston established Atalaya Resources, LLC, in 2014. The private oil and gas exploration company operated in Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. The company was sold in 2022. Mr. Johnston retired from Apache Corporation in 2014 as Executive Vice President. His positions at Apache included Vice President of the Central Region, responsible for the Anadarko Basin, Permian Basin, and East Texas Basin; Country Manager Apache Argentina, responsible for Neuquén Basin, Austral Basin, and Cuyo Basin; Exploitation Manager, Apache Canada, responsible for Alberta and Saskatchewan; and Development Manager, Apache Egypt, responsible for Khalda concession of the Western Desert. Mr. Johnston began his career in 1982 as a geologist with Apache Corporation. Mr. Johnston received a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Tulsa. Mr. Johnston has served as a Director of the Company since November, 2021.

With Mr. Johnston's appointment, the Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. Robert B. Price as CEO and Director of the Company and would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

SPECIAL CONCESSION

The 25% working interest owner and project operator, Butler Minerals 1 LLC, in the Pinta South Project has agreed to "carry" the Company in the drilling of the next five Shinarump wells in the Pinta South Project area. The estimated expenditure for a Shinarump well is approximately $200,000 to drill, case and equip with a wellhead and associated surface equipment. The carry excludes completion work, construction of pipeline to transport gas from a successful well to a processing plant. Drilling the first of the five carry wells is expected to commence by mid December, subject to drilling permits.

Other than as amended by this special concession to drill the five carry wells, all other terms of the joint operating agreement will remain the same.

WELL UPDATE

The Company has initiated additional completion activities to include acidizing 2 of the 7 wells to improve connectivity from the boreholes to the reservoir in view of enhancing production rates which was referred to in the last news release dated Oct 23, 2023.

ABOUT TOTAL HELIUM LTD.

Total Helium is a helium exploration and production company with interests in the prolific Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.totalhelium.com).

For further information: Robert Johnston, CEO & Director, +1 604-609-6110