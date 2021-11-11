Total Helium Announces First Day of Trading

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is now publicly trading on the TSX Venture Exchange subsequent to previously announced conditional approval by the Exchange on November 8th, 2021.

Public Trading on TSX Venture

Total Helium is now publicly traded under the ticker TSX.V: TOH and the warrants of the Company are now public traded under ticker TSX.V: TOH.WT.

Additionally, the Company has entered into a public relations agreement with a US based firm for facilitating increased public awareness of the Company's mission and operations. As part of the agreement, the consultant will be paid $150,000 for its services for a 12-month period. The public relations firm will also be awarded 750,000 five-year stock options with an exercise price of $1.00 per share. The options will vest on a quarterly basis over a twelve month period in blocks of 25%.

Total Helium is a helium exploration, production and storage solutions company and it anticipates the drilling and completion of its first wells in the months of November and December at its ~86,000-acre lease-holding in western Kansas.

On behalf of the Board,

Total Helium Ltd.

Robert B Price, Director and CEO

For further information: 604.609.6110