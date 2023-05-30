Total Aire Care Now an Authorized Dealer for GE Furnaces

KITCHENER, ON, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Total Aire Care Inc, a leading HVAC company, is pleased to announce that it has become an authorized dealer for GE Furnaces. As an authorized dealer, Total Aire Care will now offer a full range of GE Furnaces & Residential Air Conditioning units to its customers.

James & Gurveer after completing the first Total Aire Care GE installation March 2023. (CNW Group/Total Aire Care Inc)

"We are thrilled to become an authorized dealer for GE Furnaces," said James Chandler, Co-Founder of Total Aire Care. "GE is a trusted and respected brand, and we are excited to offer their high-quality, energy-efficient furnaces & AC's to our customers. This partnership will allow us to expand our product offerings and provide even more options to meet the unique needs of our customers."

GE Furnaces & AC's are known for their reliability, efficiency, and performance. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, GE Furnaces & AC's are designed to provide exceptional comfort and cost savings to homeowners. As an authorized dealer, Total Aire Care will offer a range of GE HVAC products to suit a variety of needs and budgets.

"Our team of expert technicians is fully trained and certified to install, maintain, and repair GE Furnaces & AC's," added Gurveer Sangha, Co-Founder of Total Aire Care. "We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers and helping them find the right heating & cooling solutions for their home. With GE Furnaces & AC's, our customers can trust that they are getting a reliable and efficient HVAC system that will provide comfort and savings for years to come."

For more information about Total Aire Care and its GE Product offerings, visit https://totalairecare.ca/ge-air-water/ or contact 226-894-1000.

About Total Aire Care

Total Aire Care is a leading HVAC company serving Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and surrounding areas. With over 20 years of experience, the company provides a full range of heating, cooling, duct cleaning and indoor air quality services to residential and customers. Total Aire Care is committed to providing exceptional service, quality products, and energy-efficient solutions to its customers.

SOURCE Total Aire Care Inc

For further information: Media Contact: James Chandler, Co-Founder Total Aire Care Inc, Total Aire Care Inc, 226-894-1000, [email protected]