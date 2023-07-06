Torstar pausing advertising on Facebook, Instagram

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation, the owner of the Toronto Star and Metroland Media Group, announced today that effective immediately it is pausing all company advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

The move is in response to Meta's intention to block access to news from the Toronto Star and the company's other daily and community publications on Facebook and Instagram, Meta's social media platform.

"It is critical that we ensure all Canadians have full access to trusted, reliable news and journalism," said Neil Oliver, Torstar CEO. "By its action, Meta will be deliberately closing one of the main ways that Canadians currently access news. Such access is critical for the long-term health of our democracy."

"We vigorously object to Meta's unprecedented plans to block our content on its platforms in protest against the federal government's Online News Act (Bill C-18)," Oliver added. "This affects all the communities that we serve and the vital role that we play in keeping them informed."

"We also encourage other Canadian media outlets, advertisers and governments to make clear their opposition to Meta's intention to cut Canadians off from essential information and trusted news in a time when we need to be standing up for democracy," Oliver said.

He stressed that Torstar fully supports the Online News Act, which requires social media companies to pay Canadian media organizations a fair price each time a user accesses their content through a link on one of their social media products.

Torstar has always been a willing partner with Facebook and Instagram. Oliver said he hopes that the relationship can continue and that he is open to discussions with Meta on the companies' respective positions on the effect of Bill C-18.

About Torstar Corporation

Torstar is a holding company involved primarily in news and media businesses. The Torstar group includes the Toronto Star and Metroland Media Group, which has six award-winning daily newspapers in Ontario, including The Hamilton Spectator, Waterloo Region Record, Niagara dailies and Peterborough Examiner, as well as more than 60 community news outlets. Other investments include Canadian Press and Metroland Parcel Services. The Toronto Star is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in Canada, and the winner of more than 140 National Newspaper Awards. It is known for its investigative reporting, insightful opinion writing and comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. It has also been making a difference in the lives of children for more than 100 years through the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund and the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.

SOURCE Torstar Corporation

