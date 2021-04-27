Torstar Corporate Executive Announcements

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Torstar announced today a series of executive leadership moves that are effective immediately.

Torstar President and CEO John Boynton is moving to the role as Vice Chair, NordStar Capital, the holding company for Torstar, and President, Digital, NordStar. In this new role, Mr. Boynton will be working with NordStar co-owners Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett on a number of exciting digital initiatives





is moving to the role as Vice Chair, NordStar Capital, the holding company for Torstar, and President, Digital, NordStar. In this new role, Mr. Boynton will be working with NordStar co-owners and on a number of exciting digital initiatives Lorenzo DeMarchi , Chief Investment Officer of Torstar, has been appointed CEO of Torstar on an interim basis. Mr. DeMarchi also held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Torstar from 2009 to 2020.





, Chief Investment Officer of Torstar, has been appointed CEO of Torstar on an interim basis. Mr. DeMarchi also held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Torstar from 2009 to 2020. Ian Oliver , President of Metroland and Executive Vice President, Torstar, will become CEO and co-owner of a new group of companies that will initially consist of Metroland Parcel Services and will focus on growth of related e-commerce businesses. He will report directly to the Chair of NordStar. Metroland Parcel Services, which was launched in November 2020 , is a fast-growing business that provides final-mile delivery of parcels for major retail clients to 147,000 Ontario postal codes and 70 per cent of Ontario households.





, President of Metroland and Executive Vice President, Torstar, will become CEO and co-owner of a new group of companies that will initially consist of Metroland Parcel Services and will focus on growth of related e-commerce businesses. He will report directly to the Chair of NordStar. Metroland Parcel Services, which was launched in , is a fast-growing business that provides final-mile delivery of parcels for major retail clients to 147,000 postal codes and 70 per cent of households. Pary Bell , Senior Vice President of Commercial Products & Sales Operations, Torstar, is the new President of Eyereturn Marketing, a leading provider of best-in-class digital marketing solutions.

"We are excited to have John Boynton join us at NordStar," said Jordan Bitove. "From this new position, John will focus on NordStar's many current and future digital initiatives."

"Both Ian Oliver and Pary Bell have chosen to branch out as owners and operators," said Paul Rivett. "We encourage their entrepreneurism and look forward to the creation of additional businesses."

Mr. Boynton was hired as President and CEO of Torstar in March, 2017, to design and begin the company's transformation. Prior to Torstar, he served as Chief Marketing Officer of Aimia Inc. from 2014 to 2017. Before joining Aimia he worked at Rogers Communications Inc for 12 years, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Oliver was appointed Executive Vice President Torstar and President of Community Brands and Operations in 2017. Prior to that he was President of Metroland Media from 2008 to 2017. Mr. Oliver held the position of Executive Vice President of Metroland Media from 2006 until he was appointed President. He was inducted into the Sheridan Business Hall of Fame in 2011.

Mr. Bell joined Torstar in November 2018 as Head of Commercial and New Products, StarMetrolandMedia, and was named Senior Vice President of Commercial Products and Sales Operations in December 2018. He previously serviced as Vice President of Rogers Media and NHL Digital Properties where he was responsible for overseeing digital, mobile, emerging technologies and traditional media.

About Torstar:

Torstar's businesses include digital and print news organizations, including the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, six regional daily newspapers in Ontario, including The Hamilton Spectator, and more than 70 weekly community newspapers in Ontario and related businesses such as iPolitics, Metroland Parcel Delivery services as well as an interest in Sing Tao, one of Canada's leading Chinese language media companies. Torstar also holds a number of digital investments, including a majority interest in VerticalScope, a North American vertically-focused digital media company, and LeaseBusters, Canada's leading car lease re-negotiation business.

SOURCE Torstar Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: Bob Hepburn, Director, Communications, Torstar Corporation, (cell) 416-578-5629; [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.torstar.com

