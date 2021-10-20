Torstar appoints Brandon Grosvenor as Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation announced today that Brandon Grosvenor has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for advertising sales revenue across the Torstar organization.

"We are very pleased to make this appointment," Lorenzo DeMarchi, interim Torstar CEO, said. "Brandon has the industry credibility, digital experience, and thought leadership required to lead our sales efforts in the next phase of our evolution. Brandon will ensure we are equipped to best serve our clients' needs, leveraging our scale and relationships across the company."

Prior to joining Torstar in 2015, Grosvenor held executive sales and marketing roles with organizations such as Microsoft, Postmedia Network Inc., Sun Media, CanWest and Yellow Pages. He also sat on several industry boards including IAB Canada, Canadian Newspaper Association, NADbank and the Local Search Association. He is also a past Vice Chair of Canada's Top 10 Corporate Cultures.

"It's an exciting time for Torstar," said Grosvenor, who had been serving as interim Executive Vice President, Advertising. "We are continuing to attract top-shelf talent, we're harnessing the reach of our network to offer advertisers unique and exclusive opportunities to interact with our audiences and we're making deep investments in first-party data as we evolve into a cookie-less world. That's in addition to a major focus on content marketing and storytelling for brands across all our platforms."

"Under Brandon's leadership, we are taking significant steps forward in our mission to become a world-class sales organization recognized for outstanding client relationships, account management and product innovation," DeMarchi said.

Torstar Corporation

Torstar is a holding company involved primarily in news and media businesses. The Torstar group includes the Toronto Star and numerous other city and community news organizations. Other investments include Canadian Press, iPolitics, LeaseBusters and Metroland Parcel Services.

SOURCE Torstar Corporation

For further information: Bob Hepburn, Director, Communications, Torstar Corporation, [email protected]; (cell) 416-578-5629

Related Links

http://www.torstar.com

