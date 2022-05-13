Torstar Announces Partnership Agreement with Top Soccer Podcast Footy Prime: The Podcast

NorthStar Bets to serve as presenting sponsor of Canada's most-listened-to soccer podcast

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation is proud to announce it has entered into a partnership agreement with Footy Prime: The Podcast, the most-listened-to soccer podcast in Canada.

NorthStar Bets, a recently launched online casino and sportsbook that provides consumers with a local, content and insights driven gaming experience will serve as the presenting sponsor of the podcast.

Listeners of Footy Prime: The Podcast can expect hosts James Sharman, Brendan Dunlop, Craig Forrest, Jimmy Brennan and Daniel Wong to dig into the story lines from leagues around the globe, break down coming matches and provide commentary on players, coaches and the culture of soccer that makes the sport part of the social and cultural fabric for many Canadians and fans around the world.

With a blend of timely and topical content, Footy Prime: The Podcast delivers unique, informative and provocative commentary and interviews. It is produced four times weekly and will be available at thestar.com/podcasts. It is also distributed on Apple, Spotify, and other popular podcast hosting services.

"Footy Prime: The Podcast is Canada's most-listened-to podcast for a reason," said Jordan Bitove, Publisher of the Toronto Star and Co-owner of Torstar. "James, Craig, Brendan, Jimmy and Daniel offer unique perspectives, interviews and coverage of the beautiful game and we are immensely proud to have them as a partner for Torstar's coverage of the EPL, La Liga, MLS and, of course, Team Canada's men's national team as they compete in the World Cup in November. Our listeners will have a front-row seat to what is most likely to be Canada's golden moment on the global stage."

"We're excited to be partnering with Footy Prime: The Podcast and supporting the team as they continue to grow the podcast that so many Canadian soccer fans listen to for the latest insights, analysis and exclusive player interviews," said Dante Anderson, Vice President of Marketing for NorthStar Gaming, which owns NorthStar Bets. "NorthStar Bets features a robust sportsbook including up-to-the minute wagering odds on the biggest matches around the globe and in-game betting options alongside insights, stats and analysis – an experience we think fans of the podcast will enjoy."

"We are tremendously excited about our partnership with Torstar, and we are looking forward to making a real impact for the development and growth of soccer in Canada," added Daniel Wong, Executive Producer/Host, Footy Prime: The Podcast.

About Torstar:

Torstar is a holding company involved primarily in news and media businesses. The Torstar group includes the Toronto Star and numerous other city and community news organizations. Other investments include Canadian Press, iPolitics, LeaseBusters and Metroland Parcel Services.

About Footy Prime: The Podcast

With a blend of timely and topical content, Footy Prime delivers unique, informative, and provocative commentary and interviews. Untethered from traditional broadcasters, Footy Prime covers Football and the world of sports with insightful colour and high-energy banter, the podcast is the hub for sports passion and current affairs, with a mix of genuine curiosity, humour, and entertainment.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

SOURCE Torstar Corporation

For further information: Torstar Corporation: Ryan Adam, [email protected], (613) 899-8156; NorthStar Gaming: Rob Hogan, [email protected], (647) 404-4808