Torstar Announces Agreement to Sell Hamilton Building

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation announced today that it has an agreement to sell the land and building used by the Hamilton Spectator at 44 Frid Street in Hamilton, for a purchase price of $25,500,000. The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments. Torstar anticipates that the sale will be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

Torstar Corporation is a broadly-based media company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TS.B). Its businesses include the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, six regional daily newspapers in Ontario including The Hamilton Spectator, and more than 80 weekly community newspapers in Ontario; flyer distribution services: and digital properties including thestar.com (with local editions in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Halifax), wheels.ca, toronto.com, save.ca, a number of regional online sites and eyeReturn Marketing. It also holds a majority interest in VerticalScope, a North American vertically-focused digital media company.

For more information, please see the discussion of risks affecting Torstar and its businesses in Torstar's amended 2018 Management's Discussion & Analysis, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, which have been filed on www.sedar.com and are available on Torstar's corporate website www.torstar.com.

