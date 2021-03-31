Torstar acquires Cineplex Magazine

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation announced today it has entered into a long-term partnership with Cineplex whereby Torstar will acquire publishing and exclusive theatre distribution rights of Cineplex Magazine, Canada's leading entertainment publication.

A mainstay of both the Canadian movie and publishing scenes for more than 20 years, Cineplex Magazine delivers exclusive interviews with A-list stars, the inside scoop on coming movies, and compelling photos from current films, movie sets and red-carpet events. Torstar will continue both print and digital publications of the magazine under the brand Star Cineplex. The two companies will work together to deliver exclusive content to movie fans and entertainment lovers across Canada.

"Cineplex Magazine is a fixture of the movie going experience in Canada," said Paul Rivett, chair and co-owner of Torstar Corporation. "We are excited to take our Torstar capabilities around content development, publishing, sales and operations to make Star Cineplex both a successful business and offer an entertaining reading experience to the audience. We look forward to continuing that tradition and developing engaging, high-quality entertainment content for the Canadian audience through Star Cineplex."

"We've been entertaining Canadians for over a century and for well over 20 of those years our guests have enjoyed Cineplex Magazine with our famous popcorn before the action on the big screen begins," said Ellis Jacob, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cineplex. "We are proud that as part of this partnership the magazine will continue to be available for free at theatres across Canada and will reach even more Canadians with expanded digital publications and the scale of Torstar print publications."

As part of the transaction, SCENE members can now also look forward to receiving advanced and exclusive content from Star Cineplex. Cineplex Magazine is the most popular entertainment magazine in Canada with over 3 million readers per issue and it is anticipated these readership levels will return and grow as theatres reopen and Canadians seek safe, out of home entertainment experiences.

Torstar Corporation

Torstar is a leading news and media organization publishing trusted content across a variety of platforms. The company's businesses include digital and print news organizations, such as the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, six regional daily newspapers in Ontario, including The Hamilton Spectator, and more than 70 weekly community newspapers in Ontario; and related businesses such as The Kit, EyeReturn, Wheels.ca, iPolitics, Toronto.com and Metroland Parcel Delivery Services. Torstar also holds a number of digital investments, including a majority interest in VerticalScope, a North American vertically-focused digital media company, and LeaseBusters, Canada's leading car lease re-negotiation business as well as partnerships in Sing Tao, one of Canada's leading Chinese-language media companies, Black Press and Canadian Press. To learn more about Torstar's network of media properties please visit www.torstar.ca

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Additionally, Cineplex operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

