TORONTO WELCOMES THE WORLD'S FIRST WHEAT DISPENSARY

Jun 09, 2022, 07:20 ET
The Shreddies Wheat Dispensary celebrates the ultimate edible at 311A Queen Street West
TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Torontonians can start their mornings on a high note at the world's first wheat dispensary. Opening today at 311A Queen Street West, the Shreddies Wheat Dispensary will offer visitors a unique tasting experience -- an opportunity to sample a variety of whole-wheat Shreddies strains to suit any mood and enjoy a feel-good day.
"Over the past few years, hundreds of cannabis stores have popped up all over the city. You can pretty much find a dispensary on every street corner," said Amy Bernstein, Senior Brand Manager, Post Consumer Brands Canada. "We wanted to introduce Torontonians to a dispensary unlike any other – one that would help fuel their day. That's why we're so excited to launch the first-ever wheat dispensary. There is no actual cannabis involved – just the 100% whole-wheat goodness of Shreddies breakfast cereal. What better way to discover the ultimate edible than through a delicious bowl of Shreddies?"
The Shreddies Wheat Dispensary will be open for a limited time only, with complimentary cereal samples for consumers who visit the pop-up. More information on the Shreddies Wheat Dispensary is available at shreddieswheatdispensary.com.
WHAT:
The world's first wheat dispensary, the Shreddies Wheat Dispensary
WHERE:
311A Queen Street West, Toronto
WHEN:
Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12 & Thursday, June 16 - Sunday, June 19
7:20 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
SOURCE Post Consumer Brands Canada
For further information: Cristina Rotondo, Craft Public Relations, [email protected], 416-707-1700
