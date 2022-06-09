TORONTO WELCOMES THE WORLD'S FIRST WHEAT DISPENSARY

"Over the past few years, hundreds of cannabis stores have popped up all over the city. You can pretty much find a dispensary on every street corner," said Amy Bernstein, Senior Brand Manager, Post Consumer Brands Canada. "We wanted to introduce Torontonians to a dispensary unlike any other – one that would help fuel their day. That's why we're so excited to launch the first-ever wheat dispensary. There is no actual cannabis involved – just the 100% whole-wheat goodness of Shreddies breakfast cereal. What better way to discover the ultimate edible than through a delicious bowl of Shreddies?"